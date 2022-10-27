The best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs are an absolute staple for multiplayer games when things get hot and heavy. Close-range, high rate of fire weapons are essential when there could be an enemy skulking around every corner, and for that reason, you’ll always want one of these in your loadout.

Having the option of a lightweight SMG in your loadout means you can handle close-range encounters with ease, and although the firefights tend to extend over longer distances in some of the multiplayer maps, you never know when you’ll find yourself in an enclosed space. With that said, here are the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs.

The best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs

Here are the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2:

MP5 (Lachmann Sub)

BAS-P

MX9

Vaznev-9K

FSS Hurricane

Minibak

PDSW 528

VEL 46

Fennec 45

MP5 (Lachmann Sub)

Perhaps the most well-rounded SMG in Modern Warfare 2, the MP5 offers a decent rate of fire with excellent recoil control. The modular frame also means that you can alter the Lachmann Sub to fit any scenario you might find yourself in. We have the best MP5 loadout here, so you know which attachments to aim for.

BAS-P

Similar to the MP5, the BAS-P is a modular SMG, changeable to fit your needs. It does, however, offer a much higher rate of fire, meaning you will be rewarded for being much more aggressive in your firefights. Subsonic rounds also hides kill skulls from the enemy team’s minimap, you’ll be much harder to track down in team fights because of this.

MX9

The MX9 is a close to mid-range SMG that boasts subsonic rounds and an easily controllable recoil pattern, but the stopping power suffers as a result. An accurate weapon, but not an especially powerful one, you’ll need to hit a lot of your shots to dominate.

Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K SMG is derived from the AK platform, meaning that it’s a hard-hitting, but a slightly unwieldy weapon. Stripped down, the options to outfit this SMG are limited, but in the right hands, it performs like a close-range assault rifle.

FSS Hurricane

A perfect mix of assault rifle and SMG, the FSS Hurricane is the best option if you’re looking to take on mid-range fights. Part of the M4 platform, the FSS can be outfitted for low-recoil and high capacity; you’ll be able to extend those firefights beyond what your opponent is comfortable with. We have the best FSS Hurricane loadout here if you’re wondering what the best attachments are.

Minibak

Very similar to the Bizon, the Minibak has a unique high-capacity magazine, so while the customisation options may not be plentiful, running low on ammunition won’t be an issue. Controllable recoil and a high rate of fire makes the Minibak the perfect choice for very close-range encounters.

PDSW 528

The PDSW, or as you may know it, the P90, is a lightweight, high-capacity SMG with high-velocity ammunition. A good bridge between an assault rifle and an SMG, the PDSW 528 is the perfect partner for a sniper rifle, as you can fight in the mid-range, and the mobility it offers will make pushing aggressively an option.

VEL 46

The VEL 46, the MP7, whatever you know it as, is an extremely reliable SMG that excels in close combat, while also having the control to suppress enemies at a further range. The compact frame offers a lot of mobility, and the multitude of attachments available will mean you can alter the weapon to fit your needs.

Fennec 45

The Fennec offers the highest rate of fire of any of the SMGs, meaning that if you’re tasked with clearing a room or simply bursting down an enemy as fast as possible, this will be your go-to weapon. Magazine size is initially an issue, due to the speed at which you can empty it, so ensure you’re going to hit whatever you’re aiming at.

There you have the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs, an absolute must if you’re planning on improving your kill death ratio in multiplayer. If up close and personal really isn’t your thing, however, we have the best Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles – the perfect mix between sniper and assault rifles. We also have all Modern Warfare 2 game modes here, information is key to knowing exactly which weapon to take into each encounter.