Want to know how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P for your arsenal? The new SMG bears an uncanny resemblance to the MPX, which is a gun that’s rarely appeared across the Call of Duty franchise. Typically, you can expect low recoil and relatively low damage, but a decent rate of fire with this weapon, making it superb in the hands of players who can reliably land headshots.

The BAS-P is one of two Modern Warfare 2 guns set to arrive with the MW2 Season 1 release date, and there are another two coming out halfway through the season. It’s also the starting weapon for an entirely new weapon platform: Bruen Ops. Anyone familiar with the Warzone 1 meta will know the Bruen well, so here’s hoping this platform will eventually deliver an LMG like the Bruen MK9. The upcoming mid-season weapons also both fall into the Bruen Ops platform and are assault rifles, so maybe Season 2 will usher in the arrival of Bruen MK9.

According to the BAS-P’s description, the SMG has an aggressively fast firing rate and a modular frame, which allows for tons of different attachment setups. Interestingly, it also has subsonic ammo, which means no skull icons that reveal the death location of enemies you eliminate with it.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P

The BAS-P is a free unlock reward within the Season 1 battle pass. We’ll have to wait and see which tier it unlocks at, but battle pass guns in MW 2019 were unlocked at either tier 15 or tier 31, so you can expect the BAS-P to be close to the start of the battle pass.

The Modern Warfare 2 store will likely contain blueprints for this gun, so if you do want to buy your way in then consider that an option.

For more mobile machine guns, check out our ranking of the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs. And if you want some setups then read our best Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout and best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9k loadout for the top attachments. We’ll get this guide updated as soon as we know the unlock tier and we’ll throw in our best Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P loadout once we can get the attachment grind started.