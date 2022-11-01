The best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Graduated to a new tier of the weapon platform and looking for the best Kastov 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 2? This smaller sibling to the 762 still packs a punch and comes with far greater mobility and accuracy, so if you’re struggling to land the killing blow with the 762 then you should try our best Kastov 545 loadout.

While our Kastov 762 loadout is one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 right now, its slightly less mighty 545 counterpart is still very handy in the FPS game and a lot more mobile. For some areas, like the interiors of Embassy or Al Bagra Fortress, that mobility is key and the fact that you’re still using an AR means you can continue fighting effectively outside of the buildings as well.

We’ve tuned a couple of different Kastov 545 setups here, but the one we’re detailing in full features a suppressor, good mobility, extended damage range, and bullet velocity.

Best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: Kastov-Rama

Kastov-Rama Barrel: 342mm Sakin KL

342mm Sakin KL Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Muzzle: Echoless-80

The stock, barrel, and laser attachment are here to reduce aim down sight speed and mobility. The suppressor’s job is to smooth out recoil and increase bullet velocity and damage range – we’re pushing the velocity even further with our ammo choice, although this will almost cancel out the damage range we gain from the suppressor. It’s worth it as it can be very tricky to lead targets with the Kastov’s low bullet velocity.

Finally, the laser gives us a tiny boost to our aim down sight speed – always such a valuable trait in this multiplayer game – so we can lock in on enemy craniums even faster. We think the iron sights are great, but if you need an optic then we suggest losing the high-velocity ammo.

With the changes to the minimap, you might be comfortable not running a suppressor at all, and in that case, we suggest swapping out the Echoless-80 for the Xten Havoc 90.

Et voila! Our best Kastov 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 2, including the attachments and some alternatives if they’re not all to your taste. We’ve got more AR setups, so check out our best M4 loadout, best Lachmann-556 loadout, and best Kastov 74-u loadout for more multiplayer weapon builds.