Looking for the best Modern Warfare 2 MX9 loadout for multiplayer? The MX9 has been compared to last year’s SMG, the AUG, but the MX9 so far isn’t making a splash as one of the best MW2 guns. It does suffer with decreased bullet velocity and a lack of range, so here’s how to create the perfect MX9 loadout to drastically improve this weapon in the FPS game.

Here is the best MX9 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Barrel: 16.5″ Bruen S901

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

We’ve gone for the Singuard MKV to improve the bullet velocity, range, and sound suppression to keep shots off the radar. Though this also buffs recoil smoothness, we don’t need to worry too much about this as the MX9 boasts excellent to no recoil. We’re further improving these stats with the Bruen S901 barrel, while also increasing the ADS speed.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser helps with aiming stability and sprint to fire time, helping the handling and movement speed and agility of this weapon. We’re sacrificing aiming stability slightly to double down on the sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed with the FTAC C11 Riser comb.

Finally, we’ve included the 32 Round Mag, which is vital for this build as the MX9 has a short mag size and isn’t as powerful as some of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2.

Those are all the attachments to create the best Modern Warfare 2 MX9 loadout to use in the MW2 gunsmith. If you’re looking for a higher fire-rate and mobility, check out our guide to the best Vel 46 loadout or the best Vaznev-9K loadout for another close-range gun option.