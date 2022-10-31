The best Vel 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Looking for the best Vel 46 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer? The Vel 46 might not have a familiar name in MW2 2022, but it has been in the series countless times under the guise of the MP7.

This is easily one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, boasting a ridiculously high rate of fire, easy-to-learn recoil, superb iron sights, and very high mobility. These factors all combine to make it one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns for aggressive play styles.

With 29 weapon levels, there’s a lot of XP you’ll need to rack up to make the best Vel 46 loadout, but once you’ve got it you’ll be a menace in close-quarters combat. We’ve set this up so it’s got improved damage ranges and bullet velocity, while still being quick and nimble enough for this fastest of multiplayer games.

Best Vel 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Vel 46 Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel: Tango 228 Barrel

Tango 228 Barrel Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Stock: Demo RXT Stock

The Singuard MKV smooths out the recoil, buffs damage range and velocity so you’re more effective in mid-range fights, and keeps all your shots off the radar. The Tango 228 Barrel does a similar job in terms of lengthening your effective range, but also makes your hip fire more accurate – both come with negative scores for mobility.

We’ve opted for the Schlager Soldier Grip for our rear grip as provides some handy buffs to sprint speed and aim down sight speed. The higher magazine capacity is self-explanatory – it extends how long you can be active in gunfights without having to take a breather and reload. It does slow you a little, but not as much as the 60-round version. Lastly, this stock speeds up for sprint speed, aim down sight speed, and crouch movement speed, all with a minor knock to recoil control.

And there you have it: our best Vel 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. For more help with this FPS game, take a look at our roundup of the best Modern Warfare perks to combo this with and you should be all set to tear enemies apart in MW2’s core game modes. We’d definitely advise against running this in Invasion unless you pair it with one of the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles – there are some very long lines of sight on the larger maps.