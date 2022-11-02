By applying the best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9K loadout, you can turn this SMG into an absolute monster that excels at close range. With the frantic gameplay loop of the current roster of modes for the multiplayer game, this weapon has the potential to be one of the more effective tools in smaller Modern Warfare 2 maps.

The idea behind this loadout is to maximise the SMG’s effectiveness at close range, reducing your recoil and aim down sights time as little as possible. So without further ado, here are all the attachments you need to equip to make the best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-K loadout and potentially get one up on the competition.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9K loadout is:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Stock : Otrezat Stock

: Otrezat Stock Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle improves the Vaznev-9K’s recoil control but slightly hampers its overall handling. You can mitigate this downside by equipping the True-Tac Grip, adding aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed at the cost of recoil control. Since the downsides cancel each other out, you get a modest increase in overall accuracy and handling.

The Otrezat Stock negatively impacts your accuracy, but increasing aim walking speed and sprint speed is absolutely necessary for close-quarters combat. For further upgrades to your aim down sight speed, you should equip the Schlager PEQ Box IV, even if it does give you a blue laser that your opponent can see while you’re aiming.

We’ve also opted for the 9mm Hollow Point ammunition type because it inflicts the Crippling Power perk, which slows down the target and disables sprinting for a short time. If even one bullet hits an enemy, they become a sitting duck for you to finish the job.

Those are all the attachments for the best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9K loadout you need to equip at the gunsmith. But, of course, there are plenty of other weapons out there, and you can check out the list of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to help you earn killstreaks and win matches.