The Modern Warfare 2 SP-X 80 best loadout is a fantastic option for those looking to pick off enemies from a distance. As one of the best MW2 sniper rifles you can take with you in the multiplayer game, you need to learn to keep your distance on the larger Modern Warfare 2 maps, particularly if you’re helping teammates capture objectives.

Thanks to big changes to the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith, you can automatically unlock new attachments for the SP-X 80 by using weapons in the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform. For example, if you primarily use the SP-R 208 marksman rifle, this unlocks attachments for every weapon on the platform, including the SP-X 80. However, since you can only make five modifications to your gun, you must choose carefully. Here’s what you need to create the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Best SP-X 80 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 SP-X 80 loadout is:

Barrel : 18.5” Bryson LR Factory

: 18.5” Bryson LR Factory Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Max DMR Precision

: Max DMR Precision Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bullet: FSS ST87 Bolt

The main aim of the best SP-X 80 loadout is to give you more control by decreasing the time it takes to aim down sights. The 18.5” Bryson LR Factory barrel penalises your damage range and bullet velocity, but it’s worth it for the aim down sights upgrades. In addition, the FSS OLE-V Laser shaves off more time while you’re aiming down sights, but also increases aiming stability at the cost of having the laser visible while you’re staring down the scope.

As you’re shooting from a distance, the Max DMR Precision stock plays into the SP-X 80’s strengths without negatively affecting your game plan. At the cost of some sprint speed, aim walking speed, and recoil control, this stock gives you enhanced aiming stability, better aim down sight speed, and improved crouch movement speed. Finally, we’ve opted to go for the FSS ST87 Bolt which increases the SP-X 80’s fire rate by upgrading the rechambering speed in exchange for rechambering accuracy.

Take these five attachments with you to get the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. To complete your custom loadout, your best option to pair this very loud sniper is to get a decent SMG build, such as best MP5 loadout, one of the best MW2 guns, to combat against enemies from every distance. Don’t forget to check out the Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to see if you’re experiencing any lag drops while playing the latest FPS game in the Call of Duty series.