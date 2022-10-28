The best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout equips you with the hardest-hitting assault rifle available, capable of finishing gunfights before your opponents know what’s happening. Raw power and accuracy are the biggest talking points around the TAQ-56, and harnessing them is going to be the key to getting the most out of one of the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles.

If you’ve played a Call of Duty game before, you’ll likely know the TAQ-56 as the SCAR, a gun that was notoriously given the short end of the stick in 2019’s Modern Warfare. The TAQ-56 shares a lot of the positives of the SCAR, while also adding a larger magazine and a more predictable recoil pattern. Here is the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout.

Best TAQ-56 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout is:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

VLK Koloss Flash Hider Barrel: 14.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

The VLK Koloss Flash Hider and the Edge-47 Grip both give the TAQ-56 a more predictable recoil pattern, tightening up that spread of shots so you’ll be able to get more of them on target. When firing your weapon, it is often the case that the muzzle flash can obscure your intended target, with the VLK Koloss Flash Hider attachment reducing that visual noise it means you’ll always have sights on your enemy.

The TAQ-56 excels in mid-range fights, and the 14.5” Tundra Pro Barrel extends your effective damage range even further, while also increasing the rifle’s bullet velocity. A faster bullet velocity means you won’t have to lead your target at all over one of the standard multiplayer maps.

The Schlager PEQ Box IV and Demo Cleanshot Grip give the TAQ-56 some much-needed mobility upgrades, improving the aim down sights speed and sprint to fire speed. The TAQ-56 is a heavy-hitter, but it can be cumbersome to use, so these two attachments ensure you won’t get outmaneuvered on the battlefield.

There you have the best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout. It’s easily one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, and if you pair it with the correct Modern Warfare 2 perks you’ll have no trouble dominating in multiplayer.