Modern Warfare 2 campaign unlocks a week early for pre-orders

You can play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign a week ahead of launch if you pre-order, which means it's going to be spoiler city if you don't

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Wearing his trademark skull mask and bandana, Simon 'Ghost' Riley raises a tactical rifle as he prepares to breach a door offscreen.
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will unlock a week early for players who pre-order the FPS game, Activision has announced in a new gameplay trailer. That’s going to make avoiding spoilers difficult for everyone who doesn’t pre-order in the week leading up to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date.

The announcement comes via a short new trailer that shows off a few moments in the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign. There’s a shot of operators taking up positions outside a farmstead in the mountains, a first-person shot taken while moving through a rocky ravine, and a helicopter making its way through a busy metropolis at night. It ends on a sniper lying prone in the grass, covered in camouflage gear and ready to take a shot.

Here’s the trailer:

The trailer informs viewers that if they pre-order Modern Warfare 2 digitally, they’ll be able to play the single-player campaign “up to a week early,” with the caveat that this is subject to possible service outages and will vary depending on players’ time zones.

Pre-ordering the baseline edition of Modern Warfare 2 on Steam costs $69.99 / £59.99, with the ‘Vault edition’ that includes some additional cosmetics, the first battle pass, and 50 tier skips priced at $99.99 / £84.99.

If you’re not planning on pre-ordering, you’ll have to practise some serious information security in the week leading up to launch, with social media being what it is.

Note that early access to the single-player campaign is separate from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta, which for PC will run September 24-26, with early access starting September 22.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

