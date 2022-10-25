Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sees players “commit” 22 war crimes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Activision and Infinity Ward shooter tipped to become one of the best FPS games of 2022, has inspired players over on CoD Reddit to chart and add up every single war crime committed by Ghost, Soap, Price and team across the entire Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards include weapon skins, nameplates, and XP tokens. But Task Force 141 and Shadow Company could also end up with a spell in jail, at least according to Call of Duty Reddit, which has totalled up every illegal act our ostensible heroes commit throughout the Modern Warfare 2 mission list.

“I will be excluding crimes and war crimes that cannot be wholesale confirmed, i.e.things that may have been approved or negotiated off-screen by the involved parties and their respective agencies and governments,” explains Modern Warfare 2 fan u/Hammer_of_Discipline, who then provides a comprehensive list of each illegal act committed by player characters during the new CoD campaign.

Shadow Company, the private military contractors led by Philip Graves, are allegedly responsible for unlawful detainment, collusion to commit fraud, destruction of property, bribery, larceny, and extortion, among others. The combined Task Force 141 and Mexican special forces team, headed by Ghost, Price, and newcomer Alejandro Vargas, supposedly perpetrates reckless endangerment, breaking and entering, and unlawful military operations. Between the teams, which players alternately control or assist, 22 war crimes are committed throughout the MW 2 campaign.

And that excludes the crimes of supporting characters including General Shepherd and quasi-antagonist Hassan. In total, Hammer_of_Discipline notes 38 different types of war crime committed throughout the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, but also observes that in some cases – for example the reckless endangerment committed by Task Force 141 – there are “multiple counts”.

