Modern Warfare 2 safe codes for El Sin Nombre and Alone

We’ve got all three Modern Warfare safe codes to help you crack the safes in El Sin Nombre and Alone, and earn the Gentleman Thief achievement. It’s not just about achievement or trophy hunting either, as you’ll also get some powerful kit from each safe to help you navigate MW2’s stealthy sequences.

There’s one safe in the El Sin Nombre mission and two in the gruelling Alone mission. If you’re not sure which ones they are then make sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 missions list. We’ll also point out the solution to each safe code puzzle, and vitally, where you can find each safe.

All Modern Warfare 2 safe codes

Here are the safe codes for El Sin Nombre and Alone:

El Sin Nombre: 02-02-19

This is located in a large bedroom on the first floor. The room has a poster of Lazar Salgado and a balcony – in case you’re not sure which one you’re in. You can find the safe itself inside a cupboard to the right of the entrance to the en suite. The solution, 02-02-19, is at the bottom of the poster.

First safe code: 10-10-80

This is found in the manager’s office of the coffee shop – Ghost and Soap joke about it so listen out for the cue if you’re not sure you’re in the right place. You’ll need to pry the door open, so keep one spare. Shine your torch on the calendar that hangs above the desk and the solution is the date of birth for the marked 40th birthday.

Second Alone safe code: 37-60-80

Located inside the El Maistro garage, which is on the right-hand side of the road just before you take the tunnel to the church. Crawl under the door and head to the office where you’ll find the safe. The solution is on the laptop that’s inside the room with the raised car.

And that’s how you find the Modern Warfare 2 safe codes. They’re not essential by any means, but you do get access to some powerful weapons and gear that you wouldn’t ordinarily be able to acquire in the mission, like a silenced .50 BMG hand cannon. That particular piece probably isn’t going to be one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, but it’s handy in the campaign.