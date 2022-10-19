All Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards are an excellent incentive to delve into the story behind Activision’s acclaimed FPS game series, particularly if you’re familiar with its plot. While we can anticipate plenty of upcoming content in the Modern Warfare 2 DLC to expand your weapons loadout and operator roster, campaign rewards are an easy way of procuring additional options to help you stand out from the crowd.

It’s also worth mentioning that you don’t even have to wait for the Modern Warfare 2 release date to obtain Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Any digital pre-order of Modern Warfare 2 automatically receives campaign early access, regardless of which edition you choose. By taking advantage of campaign early access and completing it ahead of time, you can jump into Modern Warfare 2 game modes such as Multiplayer and Special Ops with your rewards fully unlocked and ready to go.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards available to unlock, arranged in chronological order:

Calling card: Soap’s Determination

Emblem: What’s Done Is Done

30 minute double XP token

30 minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Chainlinked

Base Operator: Chuy

30 minute double XP token

30 minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Gaz

Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1 hour double weapon XP token

Calling card: Shadow Company Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 hour double XP token

1 hour double weapon XP token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard weapon blueprint

Union Guard weapon blueprint

The final Modern Warfare 2 campaign reward is the clear standout of this list. The Union Guard weapon blueprint is an AR variant of Captain Price’s signature weapon, and can only be acquired by completing the campaign in full. It includes four pre-equipped attachments:

Aim OP-V4 reflex optic

SZ 1MW PEQ laser

FSS Covert V silencer on the muzzle

Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel vertical grip

These attachments offer additional stability, reduced recoil, improved sights, and sound suppression, making it one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns for both newcomers and veterans alike. If you’re partial to weapon customisation in Call of Duty, we highly recommend taking a look at our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system overhaul.

That’s everything we have for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. If you’re looking for an edge while going head-to-head against enemy combatants, it’s well worth familiarising yourself with the Modern Warfare 2 maps and Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks ahead of the multiplayer game’s release. Alternatively, check out the changes to the Modern Warfare 2 perks system, as well as our best picks when deciding your loadout.