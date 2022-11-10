Check out our guide on how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Chimera if you want to get your hands on this silenced, CQC assault rifle. This has a few very interesting characteristics that aren’t currently represented among the best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles.

For starters, the Chimera has an integrated suppressor, which not only frees up an attachment slot but also means you likely can’t equip other muzzle attachments. The Chimera also fires subsonic ammo, so when you eliminate an enemy they won’t leave a skull icon marking the location of their death, which is very helpful for securing flanks in multiplayer matches.

When the MW2 Chimera arrives halfway through Season 1, it’ll join the new Bruen Ops weapon platform alongside the M13B and BAS-P. So, how do we think it will perform? The subsonic .300 BLK rounds will deliver plenty of stopping power, but they’re cumbersome so expect the Chimera to really struggle, even at medium range – so our guess is that the Chimera will bridge the gap between the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs and assault rifles.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Chimera

To unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 you need to either buy a store bundle with a Chimera blueprint in it or complete a specific gameplay challenge – which has not yet been revealed.

Previously, these challenges have involved tasks like ‘getting three kills when the enemy is near smoke using an LMG in 15 different matches’ or ‘securing kills through walls in different matches’. We’ve also seen Activison streamline these challenges in subsequent updates to help struggling players out – hopefully, this challenge isn’t quite as difficult.

For more multiplayer tips, check out our best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout and best Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 545 loadout. We’ll patch this guide as soon as the Chimera is out, adding the criteria for the unlock challenge, tips on how to complete the challenge quickly, and our best Modern Warfare 2 Chimera loadout.