New Call of Duty ‘game’ has first trailer, but it’s not what you think

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a sequel of sorts in 2023, with some reports claiming it will be a paid, premium DLC, and others speculating a full follow-up in the form of a pseudo Modern Warfare 3. With CoD Warzone 2 season 3 underway and Infinity Ward’s FPS game still battling away after a tricky post-launch period, turns out a new Call of Duty is indeed on the way, and it already has its first trailer. It’s just not what you’d expect, at all – and certainly not a follow-up to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In partnership with Arcane Wonders, creators of Mage Wars, Aquatica, and Foundations of Rome, Activision is releasing Call of Duty The Board Game, with the first copies going out to Kickstarter backers in summer 2023. Showing off some of the art style, the new trailer outlines the fundamentals of how a CoD board game might work. You can check it out below:

“We’re excited to announce the upcoming release of Call of Duty The Board Game”, Arcane Wonders says. “With intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork featuring miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series, this game is sure to satisfy any Call of Duty fan.”

It’s not the strangest idea in the world by any means. If you’re exhausted by Warzone 2, and all the issues with movement, loadouts, and rapid TTK, a nice, quiet night with the CoD TTPRG could be precisely the remedy. I personally intend to play using the voice of Gaz and Ghost from the classic era, turning to my friend and saying “mission failed, we’ll get ‘em next time” every time a dice roll doesn’t go our way.

As for the actual CoD sequel, the current understanding is that, originally, Infinity Ward was developing a substantial DLC for Modern Warfare 2, which would release in place of a full game.

Activision has since decided however that the Infinity Ward project is large enough to be converted into a complete, separate sequel, which will likely launch during Q4 2023. After that, CoD 2024 is reportedly developed by Treyarch, the studio’s first Call of Duty campaign since Black Ops Cold War.

