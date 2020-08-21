The best LMG for Warzone

Warzone LMGs are all too often overlooked when it comes to picking out the best Warzone loadout drop. It’s not hard to see why, either. In general, they take just as long to down enemies as one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, and they have similar rates of fire and ranged effectiveness, too. However, unlike the game’s most popular weapons – the Grau and M4A1 – LMGs are very heavy and come with some of the worst aim down sight speeds, mobility, and ‘gun ready’ times in the game.

Those stats can make clearing out buildings, re-armouring, and switching weapons very difficult, and we’ve died countless times simply because we were stuck in the ‘gun ready’ animation. Some of these issues can be fixed with the right attachments, but truthfully there are only one or two LMGs that are actually viable in Warzone.

So to keep you fully informed, we’ve broken down every weapon in the class below, providing you with a clear rundown of the best LMGs in Warzone.

Best LMG in Warzone

Here is the best LMG in Warzone:

Bruen MK9

MG34

PKM

SA87

Holger-26

M91

BRUEN MK9

Our top pick for the best LMG in Warzone is the Bruen MK9, which looks a lot like an M249, but doesn’t boast very similar handling stats. This LMG took the mantle of most popular weapon in Warzone from the Grau 5.56 recently and is clinging onto it despite a couple of nerfs. The appeal is simple: the range and per shot damage of an LMG, in a build that’s mobile enough to compete with assault rifles.

In terms of TTK, the Bruen is identical to the PKM, but its increased mobility makes it a little easier to use while moving around and pushing enemies. Of course this means our Warzone Bruen MK9 build is effectively trying to ape the stats of an AR, and thankfully it manages this with ease. If you’re willing to sacrifice a tiny bit of mobility for better ranged performance than try this out for a few games.

MG34

The MG34 gets our vote for the next best LMG in Warzone for four reasons. Firstly, it boasts a time-to-kill that’s lower than the incredibly popular M4A1. Secondly, it’s iron sights are some of the best in the game (especially if you’re running the BLOWtorch blueprint), effectively granting you an additional attachment slot. Thirdly, its damage range is among the best for any automatic weapon in the game. Finally, even if you scale down to the 75-round drum mag, it can hold enough bullets to wipe a squad.

A buff eliminated the delay that you get when firing any open-bolt machine gun, so there’s now no pause between pulling the trigger and cartridge ignition, which massively reduces this gun’s TTK.

If you build this MG for recoil control, aim down sight speed, and a little bit towards boosting its already absurd damage range then you’ll have a controllable MG that puts players down faster than most ARs.

Our best Warzone MG34 loadout is:

Tac Laser

Stippled Grip Tape

Brute Barrel

Compensator

75 Round Mags

Pair it with a rapid-firing SMG like our best Warzone MP5 loadout and you’re all set.

PKM

The PKM has a very competitive TTK, but doesn’t see much use because of its poor mobility and handling stats. With the right setup however, these disadvantages can be fixed. The PKM can also hold 200 rounds, so if you want a genuine bullet hose then you really can’t beat this LMG.

We recommend running the 200 Round Belt, Snatch Grip, Stippled Grip Tape, No Stock, and Compact Barrel for a mid-range build – you won’t need to worry about reloading for a very long time. The Extended Barrel and Monolithic Suppressor instead of No Stock should be considered for a long-range setup. Here is our alternative best Warzone PKM loadout.

SA87

Unfortunately, this is where we get into the rather sorry selection of LMGs in Warzone – these just aren’t competitive at the time of writing. The SA87 is on the borderline as it can be specced for close and medium range where it’s surprisingly effective.

The SA87’s TTK is the third best in its class, and while it can be tricky to control when you start slimming it down, the ability to down a fully armoured opponent with just seven shots means it can lay down some serious damage if you can connect every shot. We go for the Monolithic Suppressor, the 18.2″ Factory barrel, 50 Round Mags, Stippled Grip Tape, and Commando Foregrip. Add all these together and you get some superb ranged performance on a platform that’s nimble enough to handle mid and close range fights, too.

Holger-26

The Holger-26 can almost be turned into a G36 AR with the right mods, but once you’ve made all of those changes you end up with a weapon with mediocre TTK, poor handling, and a small clip. Go the other way and try to spec the Holger-26 for mid-range battles, and it’s passable at best. The time to kill is one of the slowest in its class, its handling is unremarkable, and the clip size doesn’t save it either.

M91

This is not just the weakest LMG in Warzone, but also one of the weakest Warzone guns overall. The M91 is big, heavy, and pretty toothless. To its credit, it can down quicker than the Holger-26, but with some awful recoil, handling stats, and iron sights you’re unlikely to land the majority of shots with it. Avoid unless you take pride in playing off-meta builds.