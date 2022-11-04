Modern Warfare 2 composer quits Call of Duty over “working dynamic”

Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner, who has also written music for Predator and Prey, has quit the latest Call of Duty hit from Infinity Ward and Activision saying that issues with the “working dynamic” made it “challenging” to continue working on the FPS game, which is set to release Modern Warfare 2 season 1 and CoD Warzone 2 in the coming weeks.

“I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music for MW2/Warzone,” says Schachner. “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward.”

Schachner discusses the release of the Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack album, saying they are “unsure” of its status as it has been “taken out of my hands.” Call of Duty’s thumping soundtrack is an integral part of both the campaign and multiplayer experience, particularly accompanied by the booming sounds of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, and a full album release is something fans may eagerly anticipate. Schachner similarly acknowledges the “hard work” of the CoD audio team.

“I would like to acknowledge the incredible hard work of the audio team as a whole, and I hope you still enjoy it because I put so much work and effort into it,” they explain in a statement posted to Twitter, and initially reported by Eurogamer. “The score features some wonderful performances by musicians Baseck, Brain Mantia, and M.B. Gordy. I’m truly appreciative of the outreach so far and I feel a responsibility to the fans to remain authentic in my approach with the game and its sound which I have been a part of creating for many years.”

Modern Warfare 2 season one and Warzone 2, which feature Schachner's music, are both set to launch November 16.

