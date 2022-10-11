Modern Warfare 2 footballer operators Messi, Neymar, and more leak

A new Modern Warfare 2 leak for the upcoming Call of Duty game suggests we could be getting a number of professional footballers as operator skins, alongside the return of a widely hated skin from Warzone that’s gone through multiple iterations in the multiplayer game.

According to the Modern Warfare 2 leak, professional football players Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba are set to come to the FPS game. If true, this isn’t too much of a surprise considering the massive amount of crossovers in other Call of Duty games, and the fact that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to kick off on November 20, with the players potentially part of a bit of synergy for the tournament.

On top of these footballers, the controversial Roze skin is said to be making a return. The skin’s design quickly became controversial due to its head-to-toe covering of dark black colours, making it almost impossible to spot in dark corners of maps and in shadowy areas as well.

If a variation on the skin does come back, as outlined in this Modern Warfare 2 footballer leak, it’s unclear if it will be with the nerfed improvements introduced by Raven Software.

This is according to well-known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who correctly leaked details of the Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode before its official reveal, as we put together in our Modern Warfare 2 release date and everything we know piece. The leaker also said more recently that a “greatest hits” Modern Warfare 2 map DLC would be on the way, with remasters of Infinity Ward, treyarch and Sledgehammer games maps.

TheGhostOfHope’s full list of apparent operators can be found below:

Modern Warfare 2 leaked skins

Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco

You can check out TheGhostOfHope’s Twitter account for more potential reveals and leaks.

