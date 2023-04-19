Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is free this week, and in a Steam sale

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is now free for a limited time, letting you jump into the multiplayer as a free game and play with your friends to see if the shooter is for you. Once you’ve played you can also pick up MW2 at a pretty big discount in a Steam sale, but don’t wait for the free game time to expire, as you’ll then be unable to get the newest CoD a bit cheaper.

Activision has revealed that select parts of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience are free starting today, running from April 19 to 26 to celebrate the start of season 3, and you can play with friends from Warzone 2 and MW2 alike while it’s a free multiplayer game – so you’d better brush up on the best Modern Warfare 2 guns ahead of time.

You get access to ten Modern Warfare 2 maps and 12 game modes in the free period, ranging from smaller 2v2 gunfights, to core 6v6 maps like Farm 18, and Battlefield-style battle maps like Santa Seña filled with vehicles as well.

Modern Warfare 2 season 3 has continued the trend of improving the amount of content in the shooter, and this is the first time you can get a whole week free with the game as well. Note that free access starts on April 19 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / and April 20 at 4am AEDT, where all you need to do is download the game on your platform.

Now, if you end up loving the game enough to go after the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, then you’ll need to make sure you own the game after April 26. Lucky for you Modern Warfare 2 is currently part of a Steam sale, but there’s a catch you need to know about alongside the free game trial.

Modern Warfare 2 is 35% off on Steam until April 25, so if you want to get the game at a hefty discount you’ll need to buy it before the free game period ends on April 26. You can also pick between multiple versions:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is $45.49 / £38.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition is $74.99 / £63.74

A tad confusing, but don’t miss out on the Steam sale if you end up wanting the full game, which includes the single-player, three-player co-op raid mode, special ops, and even more multiplayer maps and game modes.

While you’re playing you’ll also benefit from knowing how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 and how to get double XP in Modern Warfare 2 as well, to make the most of your free time with the game.