Looking to grab some Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens to make the grind for XP and weapon levels a little easier? This year there are over 50 weapons to level up, and the FPS game’s new weapon platform system means that unlocking everything in the game is more complicated than ever.

You can’t just max out the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout and call it a day, you’ll have to spend some time grinding out a little bit of every gun in the game to gain access to the complete list of attachments. And as all of the camo challenges and Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks are unlocked at the higher levels, there’s plenty of reason to want to boost your overall XP earn rate, too.

The fasted way to do this is to earn and use Modern Warfare double XP tokens and their weapon XP counterparts. However, while you may have a couple of these when you first start, you’ll quickly burn through them and wonder where you can get more. So, join us as we break down all of the multiplayer game’s known XP tokens in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, plus how to get more.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens

The easiest method for getting more XP tokens is to complete the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Here are the campaign rewards to look out for:

Complete Wetwork for 1 double XP token

Complete Tradecraft for 1 double weapon XP token

Complete Close Air for 1 double XP token

Complete Hardpoint for 1 double weapon XP token

Complete El Sin Nombre for 1 double XP token

Complete Dark Water for 1 double weapon XP token

Complete Hindsight for 1 double XP token

You can also earn XP tokens through certain purchases, here’s every method we’ve seen:

Endowment Bundle

Buy the Endowment Bundle from the in-game store for 1 double XP token and 1 double weapon XP token.

In-game store Vault Edition pre-order

Buy the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or Modern Warfare in-game store for 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.

Mountain Dew

Buy specially marked Mtn Dew products at select retailers:

20 oz bottles: 30 minutes of double XP and double weapon XP

12-packs: 60 minutes of double XP and double weapon XP

24-packs: 120 minutes of double XP and double weapon XP

Game Fuel 12-packs: 180 minutes of double XP and double weapon XP

Little Caesars

USA and Canada only

Buy the Call of Duty Combo from participating Little Caesars restaurants for double XP and double weapon XP.

Burger King

Not available in USA or UK, but in 40 participating countries worldwide

Buy the Call of Duty meal at participating Burger King or Hungry Jack’s restaurants double XP.

Jack Links

North America only

Buy specially marked Jack Link’s products from select retailers and get:

2.6 oz, 2.85 oz, and 5.85 oz packs: 15 minutes of double XP

10 oz packs: 30 minutes of double XP

And there you have it, every known way to get more Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens. Check out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2, or check out the best Modern Warfare 2 guns for the top multiplayer weapon setups.