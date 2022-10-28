You’ll want to know how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 in order to unlock every base weapon, perk, and kill streak for use in multiplayer. The ranking system of the FPS game gates off certain pieces of equipment and weapons, with powerful killstreaks like the Juggernaut not available to you until you reach the maximum level.

There are ways of playing Modern Warfare 2 that are more efficient than others in terms of leveling fast. Sniping, for instance, means that you’re away from your team – and the enemy. While this may do wonders for your kill death ratio, the XP you get from each match will make leveling up a chore. Here’s how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

The fastest way to level up in Modern Warfare 2

The fastest ways you can level up in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Playing the objective

Getting as many kills as possible

Utilising your Double XP tokens

It may seem fairly obvious, but playing the objective is by far the most efficient way of leveling up in Modern Warfare 2. Capturing points, securing the HQ, whatever the game mode, ensure that you’re focused on the task at hand. Focusing on the objectives in a multiplayer match usually translates into more wins, which again offers XP towards your level.

You’ll pick up double XP tokens as a campaign reward, so ensure you use those early in your leveling journey to get an advantage over your opponents. Couple those with completing objectives in a match, and aggressively hunting kills, and you’ll fly up those ranks.

Those are the tips we have on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. Once you’ve reached level 55, it’s time to get to work unlocking all of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, including the overpowered assault rifles, giving you the tools to dominate at any range.