How to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2

In order to have every base weapon at your disposal, you’ll have to get to level 55 as quickly as possible, so here’s how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2

How to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2: a plane captain looks at his troops bathed in red light
Paul Kelly

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

You’ll want to know how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 in order to unlock every base weapon, perk, and kill streak for use in multiplayer. The ranking system of the FPS game gates off certain pieces of equipment and weapons, with powerful killstreaks like the Juggernaut not available to you until you reach the maximum level.

There are ways of playing Modern Warfare 2 that are more efficient than others in terms of leveling fast. Sniping, for instance, means that you’re away from your team – and the enemy. While this may do wonders for your kill death ratio, the XP you get from each match will make leveling up a chore. Here’s how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

The fastest way to level up in Modern Warfare 2

The fastest ways you can level up in Modern Warfare 2 are:

  • Playing the objective
  • Getting as many kills as possible
  • Utilising your Double XP tokens

It may seem fairly obvious, but playing the objective is by far the most efficient way of leveling up in Modern Warfare 2. Capturing points, securing the HQ, whatever the game mode, ensure that you’re focused on the task at hand. Focusing on the objectives in a multiplayer match usually translates into more wins, which again offers XP towards your level.

You’ll pick up double XP tokens as a campaign reward, so ensure you use those early in your leveling journey to get an advantage over your opponents. Couple those with completing objectives in a match, and aggressively hunting kills, and you’ll fly up those ranks.

Those are the tips we have on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. Once you’ve reached level 55, it’s time to get to work unlocking all of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, including the overpowered assault rifles, giving you the tools to dominate at any range.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.