Modern Warfare 2 free weekend the perfect time to try the FPS game

A Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 free weekend for the FPS game should give any of us that are yet to try the shooter’s multiplayer modes a chance to do just that, and while you won’t have access to absolutely everything currently available as part of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, you do have a chance to try out a wide-ranging amount of content.

We all love a long weekend, and it looks like Infinity Ward does too, as you’ll have four days to get on the Modern Warfare 2 free weekend when it runs from March 16 to March 20 in the multiplayer game. The start and end times on both days are 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, and 4am AEDT a day later.

You’d better brush up on the best Modern Warfare 2 guns ahead of time though, as you don’t want to get swept by long-time players.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 free weekend access

You get access to quite the slice of Modern Warfare 2 with the free weekend, with all the content you can play listed below, but don’t forget to get the lowdown on the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts before jumping in.

Core (6v6) Maps: Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, the new Season 2 Reloaded Himmelmatt Expo

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

Battle Maps: Santa Seña

Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

Special Ops: Atomgrad — Special Ops Raid Episode 01 (Standard difficulty only)

You’ll also be wondering if this means you can squad up with friends to earn those Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, especially those that either do, or do not, own Modern Warfare 2. Well, the Modern Warfare 2 free weekend from late last year may be able to help inform us of how this will work, as Infinity Ward hasn’t specified.

Sadly, the feature to play with friends wasn’t baked into the last Modern Warfare 2 free weekend, but a workaround was found that may still work: make the party leader someone without the game as they can’t be kicked, then swap anyone else who is playing for free to the party leader after you search for a game but before you find one.

Naturally, this may not work again with this Modern Warfare 2 free weekend, and it only really works if there are just two of you playing for free, but it may be better than nothing.

If you do make the jump over to the full game after the Modern Warfare 2 free weekend, you’ll need to know how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 so you can get on the level of everybody else, and how to get double XP in Modern Warfare 2, for the same reason.