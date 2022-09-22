How to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2

Players have already found a way to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 MP5 in the beta, despite the gun being locked. Known in MW2 as the Lachmann Sub, the MP5 can be unlocked through the improved Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system, but you’ll need to think outside the box a little as the unlock method is somewhat unorthodox.

By choosing a specific loadout and perk combination in the FPS game, you can earn the MP5 by levelling up an assault rifle in the same family of weapons. The popular submachine gun has returned in most modern Call of Duty games, so it’s no wonder fans have already found a way to equip the weapon after just a few days. If you want to unlock the MP5 for yourself in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, here’s how.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 MP5 during the beta

In order to unlock the MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, you want to create a new loadout. The most important thing to ensure is that you have Overkill selected as a perk, as the Overkill perk allows you to carry a second primary weapon instead of a secondary.

You will also need to equip the Expedite 12 shotgun as your main weapon, as the Lachman-556 assault rifle will be automatically allocated as your second primary weapon but is otherwise unavailable so far in the beta.

At this point, before you can equip the MP5, you’ll need to drop in and get some kills. Only by levelling up your Lachmann-556 AR to level 13 can you then unlock the MP5. Level 13 unlocks both the Lach-9 receiver and the Lachmann SMG variant – in other words, the MP5.

While simple once you know, this is a loophole, so there’s a chance it could be patched out for the remaining Modern Warfare 2 betas. As one of the most popular weapons in COD history though, hopefully this won’t happen, but we’re keeping an eye on the situation. No change is noted in the patches so far, but Infinity Ward is working on a fix for the nerfed Slide Cancel workaround.

Best MP5 Lachmann Sub Modern Warfare 2 loadout

The best MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout is:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Stock: No Stock

No Stock Optic: Cronen Mini red Dot

Cronen Mini red Dot Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Perk Package: Deadeye (includes Overkill)

Use this technique to unlock the MP5 in the Modern Warfare beta, and you’ll up your game in no time, ready for the full Modern Warfare 2 release date. For another of our favourite setups, take a look at our MW2 M4 loadout guide, and make sure you meet the Modern Warfare 2 system requirements so you don’t miss a shot.