Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops co-op mode details

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops has been announced to return to Call of Duty later this month, releasing alongside the campaign. Once again gives players a chance to team up to tackle self-contained missions in the FPS game, sharpening their communication skills as well as their aim, trying to get the best score possible.

As usual in Infinity Ward-developed Call of Duty games, Spec Ops features in place of the Zombies mode we often see with Treyarch in the Black Ops series. A worthy inclusion, Spec Ops is a different flavour of multiplayer game, especially if getting dominated online starts getting old. The co-operative game mode releases at the same time as the campaign, with Warzone 2.0 and DMZ coming next month. Here is everything we know about Spec Ops.

What is Spec Ops?

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops is a cooperative game mode that sees you and a friend taking on self-contained missions. These could range from an asymmetrical assault on an enemy base, where one player is on the ground, gun in hand, and the other is situated in a circling AC-130, to an Army of Two type of situation, standing back-to-back, mowing down anyone who gets in your way.

Spec Ops works as both a narrative experience and also as an arcade-style point/time attack, as you compete to rank as high as you can on the leaderboards. It adds an element of replayability, and forces teams to create a game plan as the difficulty levels go up.

Teamwork and communication are key to getting through the harder missions, as you’ve only got one person to rely on, so one wrong move or miscommunication could mean a restart for both of you.

How Spec Ops has changed

When 2019’s Modern Warfare was released, it brought Spec Ops out of its 11-year retirement, changing the format to four-person teams, with much longer engagements and convoluted mission objectives. Fans never took to it as much as the original, which is why Infinity Ward has opted to bring the mode back to its roots – two players, and a tighter, more curated, cooperative experience.

Exactly what Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops will contain is up in the air, because the developers have been impressively tight-lipped about the mode. We’ll update this as soon as there’s more to know, however, so sit tight.

That’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops for now. It’s safe to say that you’ll want to start preparing for the game mode ahead of time, so check out the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and figure out which one is going to be your personal tool of destruction when Spec Ops is released.