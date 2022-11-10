Modern Warfare 2 Shoot the Ship playlist maps and modes

The Modern Warfare 2 Shoot the Ship playlist comes to the multiplayer game alongside the season 1 release date. Bringing back old favourites Shoot House and Shipment, the playlist includes a range of fan-favourite game modes set exclusively in the two maps. However, they won’t be quite as you remember, as they’ve been reimagined for this FPS game.

There are already a huge number of Modern Warfare 2 maps to get to grips with, but there’s no denying that CoD fans always want more, particularly when it comes to classic maps or call-backs to previous games. Modern Warfare 2 Shoot the Ship II gives us exactly that, so here’s what we know about the new playlist.

Modern Warfare 2 Shoot the Ship maps

The locations have changed, but the style of the gameplay hasn’t. To suit the story of the campaign, Shoot House is now based in Las Almas, but offers the same point-blank shootouts as before thanks to its claustrophobic size and busy layout. Meanwhile, Shipment will feel familiar to existing fans of the franchise, with the same shipping containers to weave in and out of on the back of this cargo ship, but there are hints that the Modern Warfare 2 dynamic underwater mechanics may feature in this map too.

While Shoot House will be available in the Shoot the Ship II playlist from the get-go on November 16, Shipment will be added later in the season.

Modern Warfare 2 Shoot the Ship game modes

While Infinity Ward has confirmed Shoot the Ship is coming, they have yet to let us know which popular game modes will be included in the playlist. However, the original Modern Warfare (2019) Shoot the Ship playlist featured the likes of Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint, so we can expect more of the same objective-based modes this time around.

While you wait to dive back into these old favourites, keep working your way towards those Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos while testing out some of the game’s best shotguns, such as the best Expedite 12 loadout, or the best Bryson 890 loadout, in preparation for that Shoot the Ship close-range combat.