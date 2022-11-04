Looking for the best Modern Warfare 2 Bryson 890 loadout? The Bryson 890 appears on our list of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 due to its detachable magazine, making it the fastest shotgun of the bunch. If the typically slow reload time is your main gripe when it comes to using a shotgun in Activision’s multiplayer game, the Bryson 890 is an excellent choice. Using the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system, we’ve opted for freedom of movement and a focused pellet spread, at the cost of ADS and recoil control. Here is our best Bryson 890 loadout in MW2.

Best Bryson 890 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 Bryson 890 loadout is:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Barrel: 21.5” Bryson Tacfire

21.5” Bryson Tacfire Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Unlike the best sniper rifles and LMGs, ADS isn’t an issue when it comes to the Bryson 890. Instead, it’s all about conserving the spread of your rounds, and the Bryson Improved Choke muzzle offers just that. Not only does it offer a tighter pellet spread, it also extends the Bryson 890’s range – though this comes at a cost to your recoil steadiness and aim down sight speed.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel reinforces the Bryson 890’s overall handling, with bonuses to your hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control, as well as your recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness. We’ve also included the STOVL Tac Laser for the hip recoil control and fire accuracy, so you’ve got even less to worry about when it comes to flagging ADS.

The 21.5” Bryson Tacfire is the factory barrel for the Bryson 800, but it’s a boon for the Bryson 890. Its tighter pellet spread means you can make the most out of its devastating damage output, while the increased bullet velocity and damage range ensure it meets its mark.

Finally, we’ve opted for the Sawed Off Mod stock – because at the end of the day, if you’re going to use a shotgun, it’s better to lean into its close range specialisation. The Sawed Off Mod rewards you with a speed boost to your ADS, sprint to fire, and general movement, with additional hip recoil control. As you might expect, this stock has a detrimental effect on your recoil control and stability while aiming, as well as your flinch resistance. None of this matters too much when you’re light on your feet and getting up close and personal with enemy combatants – just make sure you drop them before they can retaliate.

That’s everything we have for our best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re sticking with the Bryson 890 for the long haul, check out our guide on how to get gold in Modern Warfare 2; if gold’s too flashy for you, we also have a list of the various Modern Warfare camo challenges and the alternative skins you can acquire after completing them. Choosing the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 is the key to accessing killstreaks, so take a look at our complete list of Modern Warfare 2 perks to help you unlock the game-deciding nuke faster than ever.