Best MW2 Tempus Torrent loadout for Season 2 Reloaded

Get your hands on the best Tempus Torrent loadout with all the attachments it needs to dominate the battlefield. The Tempus Torrent is the latest marksman rifle to join Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, giving players a brand new option to take down enemies from medium range.

If you’re returning to the FPS game after a short break, you’ll be pleased to discover that the Tempus Torrent is built upon the M4 weapon platform. This means if you’ve used the best Warzone 2 AR in the past, you should automatically have a number of attachments available to slap on the Tempus Torrent right away. Whether you’re using the marksman rifle in the free PC game or the multiplayer game, you can blast your enemies away while keeping your distance.

Here’s the best MW2 Tempus Torrent loadout:

Laser : FFS Ole-V

: FFS Ole-V Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip : Support CP90 Grip

: Support CP90 Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The FFS Ole-V laser is one of the best attachments in the game for a reason: it provides huge upgrades to your aim down sight speed and aiming stability without much of a downside. You have to remember that your laser is visible while aiming down sights, but that doesn’t matter when you’re only pointing at your enemies. As for your optic, it largely depends on what map you’re on, but we recommend the Cronen Mini Pro for medium-range encounters.

As for the underbarrel, the Edge-47 Grip stabilises the Tempus Torrent by providing aiming idle stability and recoil stabilisation. This attachment does come with a slight hit to the weapon’s aim down sight speed, but it’s difficult to feel this impact in-game. Similarly, the Support CP90 rear grip achieves the exact same goals as the underbarrel, making it perfect for the marksman rifle. Finally, upgrading to the 30 Round Mags is essential as the extra ten bullets ensure you can fight off at least two enemies at any given time. You will take a hit to your mobility for these extra shots, but it’s worth it in the long run.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent

There are two ways to unlock the Tempus Torrent through in-game challenges:

Extract the weapon from DMZ

Get 25 double kills using a marksman rifle

Unlock the Tempus Torrent in DMZ

The fastest way to unlock the Tempus Torrent is by extracting the weapon in DMZ. You need to have a friend who already has access to the Tempus Torrent to add the marksman rifle to your arsenal. Have your friend drop the weapon for you in DMZ and exfil immediately with it in your hands. Once you leave the map, you automatically unlock the Tempus Torrent.

Unlock the Tempus Torrent through the MW2 weapon challenge

The weapon challenge requires you to score two kills in quick succession using a marksman rifle in any multiplayer mode. Get your hands on one of the best Warzone 2 marksman rifles and pick a close-range build – we’re going to hit up the close-quarters playlist to increase our odds of running into multiple enemies at once. You can also do this in the battle royale game but that would take considerably more time due to the sheer size of both maps in Warzone 2.

That’s all you need to build the best Tempus Torrent loadout in MW2. Give our Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded guide a read to find out what else has been added to the game in this update. Don’t forget to check out our MW2 raid guide to help you take down the Atomgrad coop mission before attempting to tackle the latest raid episode.