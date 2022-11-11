Want to know what the best Warzone 2 marksman rifles are? While their usefulness in Modern Warfare 2 is somewhat limited by map size, the battle royale game offers a far larger island to scope out targets from a distance. To cut to the chase, the best Warzone 2 marksman rifle is the SP-R 208.

The best Warzone 2 marksman rifles are a step down from the best sniper rifles in terms of raw power, but they offer a balance between precision and ammo capacity. That should come in handy when your foe is just a bit too far away for the best Warzone 2 assault rifles to hit them consistently.

The best Warzone 2 marksman rifles

Here are all of the best Warzone 2 marksman rifles:

SP-R 208

SA-B 50

Lockwood MK2

TAQ-M

EBR-14

LM-S

SP-R 208

Precision is the key to a decent marksman rifle, and if the Modern Warfare 2 version is anything to go by, the SP-R 208 is the best of the bunch. It’s a bolt-action rifle, and while the handling does suffer a little bit, this doesn’t matter as much if you’re just sitting at a post with your sights trained on a potential enemy hiding spot.

SA-B 50

If the handling issues of the SP-R 208 are too much of a burden, then you may find the SA-B 50 bolt-action rifle a viable alternative. It has similar stats but sacrifices a little recoil control for improved mobility and handling. Since you’re likely using a marksman rifle at a further distance in Warzone 2, recoil control doesn’t matter as much since you’re likely not firing shots in quick succession.

Lockwood MK2

The Lockwood MK2 is the best of the lever-action marksman rifles, offering better mobility and handling. It also deals the same base damage as the SP-R, although it has a greater fire rate and recoil control. Your mobility is key for getting across the map as the safe zone gets smaller, so it can make all the difference if you’re in a tight spot.

TAQ-M

The TAQ-M has one of the fastest fire rates of all the marksman rifles, and it has a ten-round clip which enables you to fire in quick succession. It’s also the first of the semi-automatic rifles in this list, so its usefulness is at a closer range compared to the single-shot bolt-action guns.

EBR-14

The EBR-14 has a greater balance for damage, and accuracy than other similar guns, such as the TAQ-M. You lose out a little on fire rate, but these guns still fire much more frequently than the bolt-action marksman rifles, even if the damage output isn’t as strong.

LM-S

Finally, we have the LM-S, which is another semi-automatic rifle that works very similarly to the TAQ-M and EBR-14. It also boasts an increased fire rate and decent accuracy, giving you a better chance at survival in medium and long-range fights. However, this is probably the gun where you need to start asking yourself if specialising towards an assault rifle would be better in the long run.

Those are all of the best Warzone 2 marksman rifles, and you should pair them with either an SMG or shotgun, or perhaps for the bolt-action rifles specifically, you could even get away with wielding an assault rifle thanks to the Overkill perk. We also have the new Warzone 2 map for you to look at if you fancy getting a bit of heads-up intel.