Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date, time, and patch notes

Want to know when the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date is? The mid-season updates tend to build upon the most recent additions to the game. In this case, Season 2 Reloaded gives players a new weapon to take with them to Ashika Island, new camo events to customise their guns, and free gifts to celebrate Warzone’s third anniversary.

One of the best additions to the free PC game is the surprise collaborations Activision manages to pull off every few months. In the past, we’ve seen characters like Rambo and The Terminator appear in the battle royale game, and now Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming to the FPS game. Here’s everything you can expect from Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update is set to launch on March 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT. It’s not uncommon to see the Modern Warfare 2 update launch ahead of the Warzone 2 update. If Warzone 2 hasn’t updated at the same time, you may need to wait a few hours before the update goes live.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded new weapon

Season 2 Reloaded introduces the Tempus Torrent, a new marksman rifle built on the M4 weapon platform. This is the first time a new weapon has been added which supports an existing platform, giving players access to a range of M4 attachments as soon as they unlock the Tempus Torrent.

There aren’t too many options when it comes to the best Warzone 2 marksman rifle, so there’s a good chance the Tempus Torrent could become the go-to pick for players searching for a long-range weapon. The Tempus Torrent is said to offer a two-shot elimination from any distance or a one-shot headshot from mid-range.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded Shredder operator

We’ve seen some odd crossovers with Call of Duty in the past, but Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is definitely up there as one of the strangest. Shredder’s operator bundle comes with three weapon blueprints: the ‘Oroku’ shotgun, the ‘Saki’ assault rifle, and the ‘Steel Claws’ Dual Kodachi swords blueprint. There’s also a Foot Clan-themed weapon charm to attach to your guns, a vehicle skin for a light tank, and a weapon vinyl.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded free anniversary gifts

To celebrate Warzone’s third anniversary, players will be able to redeem free items located within the in-game store. There are seven items in total, each based on the seasons, maps, and memories made in the three years since Warzone first launched. Included in the free items are calling cards, weapon blueprints, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded raid

Exclusive to Modern Warfare 2 players is Raid Episode 2 which follows on from Season 1 Reloaded’s Atomgrad. You’ll need to assemble a squad of three before attempting to take on this mission. If you haven’t had a chance to finish the first episode, give our MW2 raid code guide a read to see how to get through this tricky mission.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded new map

The latest map to join Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode is Himmelmatt Expo, a 6v6 map located on a European mountainside. This classy resort features a large inground pool right in the middle of the map. There doesn’t appear to be much verticality in any of the buildings, which means a lot of the fighting takes place on the ground. If you like using sniper rifles, you may not have an opportunity to use one effectively on Himmelmatt Expo.

And that’s all you need to know about Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded. If you haven’t played the multiplayer game in a while, you’re going to want to check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts before jumping into a match.