How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops have been enabled for many creators, so here’s how to link your account, and what you need to do to get some free loot

How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops: a soldier yells at a prisoner in the desert
Paul Kelly

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops are a way for you to get some free loot by simply watching someone play the FPS game. With multiplayer now in full swing, you’ll want to unlock as many guns and attachments as possible, and with the final tier of reward from these Twitch drops, you can add another weapon to your arsenal.

The best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 are already dominating the multiplayer landscape, and thankfully, you can unlock a special blueprint for the MCPR-300 by simply watching a stream. This guide will show you exactly how to link your account, and what you need to do to receive all four rewards from the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops: an information panel about the rewards you can get for watching streams

How to link accounts for Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Before you start watching anyone on Twitch, your Call of Duty account needs to be linked to your Twitch account.

Follow these steps to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops:

Current Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

There are four drops that you can earn by watching Modern Warfare 2 streams, and they unlock depending on how long you watch the stream.

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops:

  • 15 Minutes: 141 Weapon charm
  • 30 Minutes: Death’s Angel calling card and emblem
  • 45 Minutes: Something In My Teeth weapon sticker
  • 60 minutes: Watchdog 141 weapon blueprint

Now that you know how to get the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops, it’s time to jump into multiplayer. We have the best Modern Warfare 2 guns here, and how each one of the perks and killstreaks works, so you can lead the way on the battlefield.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.