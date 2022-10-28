How to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops are a way for you to get some free loot by simply watching someone play the FPS game. With multiplayer now in full swing, you’ll want to unlock as many guns and attachments as possible, and with the final tier of reward from these Twitch drops, you can add another weapon to your arsenal.

The best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 are already dominating the multiplayer landscape, and thankfully, you can unlock a special blueprint for the MCPR-300 by simply watching a stream. This guide will show you exactly how to link your account, and what you need to do to receive all four rewards from the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops.

How to link accounts for Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

Before you start watching anyone on Twitch, your Call of Duty account needs to be linked to your Twitch account.

Follow these steps to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops:

You’ll need both a Call of Duty account and a Twitch account.

Head to the Activision linking page to connect both accounts.

Watch a Twitch stream with drops enabled to earn your rewards.

Current Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

There are four drops that you can earn by watching Modern Warfare 2 streams, and they unlock depending on how long you watch the stream.

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops:

15 Minutes: 141 Weapon charm

30 Minutes: Death’s Angel calling card and emblem

45 Minutes: Something In My Teeth weapon sticker

60 minutes: Watchdog 141 weapon blueprint

Now that you know how to get the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops, it’s time to jump into multiplayer. We have the best Modern Warfare 2 guns here, and how each one of the perks and killstreaks works, so you can lead the way on the battlefield.