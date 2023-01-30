Call of Duty patch fixes some crashes and tightens up the menus

The latest Call of Duty patch is out now with some welcome fixes for the military FPS game. Developer Infinity Ward says this update is aimed at fixing bugs and crashes, and at improving overall stability. The update also includes fixes for navigating some troublesome menus in Modern Warfare 2 and the new DMZ mode.

Infinity Ward doesn’t detail all the crashes it’s addressed with this update in the patch notes, aside from one that could occur when players dismissed notifications in Call of Duty’s odd menu system.

That menu system has had some work done on its own: the studio says it’s addressed an issue players reported having while looking at another user’s details in the social menu and then backing out, and one that prevented players from navigating through the friends/recent tab after they had scrolled to the top row of that menu. The update also fixes the text overlap issue in after action reports and calling card previews failing to display correctly during challenge completion animations.

Warzone 2 only got one mode-specific update this time out: Raven Software has fixed an issue with the recon drone that caused players to get stuck when “deploying a recon drone in a confined space over water.”

DMZ’s menus have gotten some special attention: the incorrect rewards display bug has been fixed, the studio has tightened up the menu system for equipping and browsing your insured weapons, and you can now access Gunsmith in order to change camos while equipping a launcher that you’ve saved in an insured weapon slot.

But which weapons should you insure? Check out our best MW2 Vaznev-9K loadout and our best MW2 RAAL MG loadout to see what you need to be looking for while you’re out there knocking out missions in Al Mazrah.