Curious about the best RAAL MG loadout for MW2? The RAAL-MG features on our list of the best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs, and for good reason. As with most LMGs, its rapid-fire performance means it boasts a high time-to-kill rate, and its damage output means you only need to get a few shots on target to take them out. The Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system grants you the opportunity to build off the RAAL MG’s robust base stats even further, in order to mitigate its comparatively low mobility.

Our Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout goes to great pains to avoid attachments that apply nerfs to your aim down sight speed, since this stat is absolutely crucial for landing precision shots with the RAAL MG. It also opts for bonuses for recoil management and sprint speed, so that you can dominate the leaderboards of Activision’s FPS game. Without further ado, here’s the best RAAL MG loadout in MW2.

Best RAAL MG loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 RAAL MG loadout is:

Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Demo Narrow Grip Muzzle: Cronen DM338

Cronen DM338 Barrel: EXG GULF-16 Barrel

EXG GULF-16 Barrel Laser: FSS 0LE-V Laser

FSS 0LE-V Laser Stock: FSS Riot Stock

The Demo Narrow Grip is hyper-specialised to provide additional support for your aim, with bonuses to aim walking steadiness, aiming idle stability, as well as recoil stabilisation. All this control necessitates a hit to your aim walking and crouch movement speed, but the likelihood that you’re going to be doing either of these while wielding an LMG is slim enough that these cons can be disregarded wholesale.

The Cronen DM338 muzzle mitigates horizontal recoil so you’re not wrestling with the RAAL MG during sustained fire. Unfortunately, this does come with a hit to your aim down sight speed as well as your aiming stability, but the RAAL MG isn’t built for high precision shooting; if that’s more your style, the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles are probably more to your taste in the long-term.

The EXG GULF-16 Barrel grants additional bullet velocity as well as both standard and hip recoil control. If you’re relying upon the spray-and-pray method, this barrel could be a boon to your accuracy rate. However, be warned: the barrel has a detrimental effect on your damage range and movement speed. While the former isn’t much of an issue on tight Modern Warfare 2 maps, movement speed is a major factor during combat. It’s not a necessity to run the RAAL MG with a barrel – but if you do, the EXG GULF-16 Barrel is the only one that doesn’t impact your ADS, making it the best barrel of the bunch.

As for the best laser to pair with the RAAL MG, the FSS 0LE-V Laser is the clear winner. The bonus to aim down sight speed is the jewel in its crown, though it does offer additional aiming stability as well as sprint to fire speed. The only con to this laser is that it becomes visible while aiming down sight, so be wary of kitting yourself out with it for the Modern Warfare 2 modes where this could become an issue. In those cases, the Schlager PEQ Box IV would be a suitable alternative given that it retains the ADS bonus of the FSS 0LE-V with no cons.

Finally, we’ve gone for the FFS Riot Stock to give you a further bonus to sprint speed and that ever-important aim down sight speed, which can make all the difference during quick and dirty firefights. However, expect to receive a knock to your recoil control to offset its benefits.

That’s everything we have for our best RAAL MG loadout in MW2. If you’ve decided to stick with this powerful LMG for the long haul, it’s worth checking out how to get gold in Modern Warfare 2 so you can tear through enemy combatants in style. We also recommend taking a look at the best perks and killstreaks currently available in the multiplayer game as you begin to tear through the Modern Warfare 2 Prestige ranks in the latest season.