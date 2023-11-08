How do you get the MW3 Burger King rewards? The fast food chain Burger King (or Hungry Jack’s, depending on where you are in the world) is offering special cosmetics and tokens to their customers in anticipation of the full release of Modern Warfare 3. What are these rewards, and where do you have to be to claim them?

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is close, and the marketing machine has been turned to 11. You’re going to want to get your best MW3 guns ready, brush off every bit of MW3 equipment you can find, and get ready to fight. Before that, however, you might want to know how to bag yourself a pretty sweet Burger Town skin with this Burger King promo.

How to get the MW3 Burger King rewards

To claim the Burger King promo for Modern Warfare 3, you need to:

Add promo code CALLOFDUTY when ordering from Burger King or Hungry Jack’s.

Spend $15 or more on your order.

You’ll receive a code via email within 48 hours of your order.

Head to the Call of Duty redeem page and enter your code.

What are the MW3 Burger King rewards?

The Burger King rewards for Modern Warfare 3 are:

Calling Card

Emblem

One-hour double XP

Burger Town Skin

Note that to qualify for the Burger Town skin, you need to make two separate $15 purchases from Burger King or Hungry Jack’s, with the second code redemption awarding you the cosmetic.

Where can I claim the MW3 Burger King promo?

Sadly, the Burger Town skin won’t be available everywhere. While Hungry Jack’s everywhere will seemingly be running the promo, the Burger King locations are limited. Here is a list of all participating countries for the MW3 promo:

Netherlands

Dominican Republic

Australia

Spain

Austria

Puerto Rico

Peru

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Honduras

Uruguay

Ecuador

Venezuela

Costa Rica

Aruba

Paraguay

Panama

Nicaragua

Martinique

That's how to claim the MW3 Burger King promo.