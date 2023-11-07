What is the best MW3 Holger 26 loadout? Most Call of Duty players tend to pick assault rifles as their go-to weapons, however, there are plenty of other guns like the Holger 26 that can be devasting when combined with the right attachments. By building the Holger 26 with lighter parts, you can still use large magazines without introducing any additional bulk to your weapon.

We used this Modern Warfare 3 Holger 26 loadout during the MW3 beta last month. Unless there has been a major balance change since then, you should be able to get the most out of this setup. A lot of people tend to ignore LMGs when thinking about the best MW3 guns, but the best Holger 26 loadout will make you reconsider what your favorite weapon is.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Holger 26 loadout

The best MW3 Holger 26 loadout is:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Rear Grip : Morn-20 Grip

: Morn-20 Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel : Chewk Angled Grip

: Chewk Angled Grip Optic: MK.23 Reflector

We’ve gone for the HMRES Mod Suppressor muzzle to stop the Holger 26’s shots from being detected on enemy radars. This makes you practically invisible when firing your weapon, stopping you from getting killed because your player marker suddenly appeared. You do have to take a small hit to the Holger 26’s recoil control, but the muzzle makes up for this with drastically improved bullet velocity to make your shots travel faster.

The Morn-20 Grip is the perfect follow-up to the HMRES Mod Suppressor, providing a range of upgrades for stealthy players. Not only does this rear grip negate the recoil control nerf from the muzzle, but it also adds firing aim stability, aiming idle sway, and flinch resistance. There’s a minor nerf to the Holger 26’s aim walking speed with this rear grip, but you probably won’t notice this on the battlefield.

Equip the RB Crotalus Assault Stock to improve the LMG’s gun kick control and firing aim stability, two areas that can be problematic when dealing with large magazines. This attachment hurts your hip fire and tac stance spread and sprint to fire speed, though this shouldn’t impact your strategy as you won’t be shooting from the hip with this loadout.

At the cost of a minor hit to the Holger 26’s vertical recoil, the Chewk Angled Grip underbarrel adds drastically improved horizontal recoil control. We also see an upgrade to the weapon’s gun kick control, as well as upgrades to the aim walking speed and aiming idle sway. That said, those last two upgrades barely have any impact on the weapon, but we’ll take it over any potential downsides. Finally, we’ve gone for the MK.23 Reflector as we dislike the Holger 26’s iron sights.

Best Holger 26 class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Here is the best class setup for the Holger 26:

Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Perks: Marksman Gloves, Infantry Vest, Covert Sneakers, Bone Conduction Headset

The Breacher Drone is one of the best lethal options available because it gets better as you continue to learn all of the MW3 maps. Once you recognize the areas players like to occupy during combat, the Breacher Drone should land you free kills every time you have one to throw. Take a Stun Grenade as your tactical option, perfect for stopping enemies in their tracks when they’re hiding in buildings.

Depending on how often you utilize your lethal and tactical options, you should consider picking the Munitions Box to reload your ammo and equipment. We recommend picking the following perks: Marksman Gloves, Infantry Vest, Covert Sneakers, and Bone Conduction Headset. If you want to stay off the radar, these bits of MW3 equipment will stop you from being spotted during combat.

That’s the best Modern Warfare 3 Holger 26 loadout, we’d wish you luck during your matches but you won’t need it with this heavily customized weapon. With the Modern Warfare 3 release date rapidly approaching, don’t forget to take a look at the MW3 game modes to identify what you’re going to play on launch day.