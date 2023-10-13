What is the best MW3 MTZ 762 loadout? Battle rifles are an interesting class of weapon in Modern Warfare 3; their slow rate of fire when compared to the assault rifle class means that they can be an unforgiving weapon for the novice, but if you manage to find the weapon setup that fits for you, these guns can absolutely dominate.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is nearly upon us, and we have already had a taste of what’s to come with the MW3 beta. One of the most devastating Modern Warfare 3 weapons we used during our time with the game is the MTZ 762, and with this setup, we were able to take players down almost instantaneously – no matter the range.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ 762 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MTZ 762:

Barrel: MTZ-Precision Black Thorn

MTZ-Precision Black Thorn Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Optic: RQ-9 Recon

RQ-9 Recon Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Muzzle: VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor

Nearly every attachment we have in this loadout is designed to both lower the gun kick when you fire the weapon and extend the range of the MTZ 762 – the VT-7 suppressor does this and keeps you off the minimap when firing, and the extended magazine allows you to take on multiple enemies in quick succession without having to reload.

These attachments do increase the weight of the MTZ 762 somewhat, so mobility is going to be low, meaning that you’ll find more success by pairing it with a light secondary, like the best MW3 Renetti loadout. Quick-Grip Gloves are also essential for this loadout, so you can switch up your plan of attack in an instant.

There you have the best MW3 MTZ 762 loadout, an absolute menace at range – on some of the larger MW3 maps, your opponents simply won’t be able to get near you. If you’re looking for a snappy secondary to take with the MTZ 762, our best MW3 Rival 9 loadout has all the close-range stopping power you could possibly need, and will combine to form one of the best MW3 loadouts right now.