What is the best MW3 Renetti loadout? The Renetti is a semi-automatic pistol – reasonably unremarkable, if slightly above average when compared to the other sidearms. In Modern Warfare 3 however, we can take this secondary weapon and convert it into a gun that can dominate all on its own.

With the Modern Warfare 3 release date approaching fast, you don’t have long to nail down your starting weapon from the best MW3 guns. While the Renetti may not find a place as your primary weapon, it pairs wonderfully with longer-range options like the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout – having a weapon to cover every potential engagement is key if you want to dominate matches.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Renetti loadout

Here are the best attachments for the Renetti:

Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Ammunition: High Grain

High Grain Magazine: 50-Round Drum

The main component of this Renetti loadout is the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit MW3 aftermarket part, which converts the handgun to a full-automatic SMG. While it doesn’t have the durability of the best MW3 Rival 9 loadout, the fact that you can have a capable SMG as your secondary will give you a huge advantage over your less-equipped opponents.

The Monolithic Suppressor and High Grain ammunition both serve to increase bullet velocity, while the drum magazine ensures you won’t run out of ammunition at the worst possible time. Because we’re primarily going to be aiming down sights with the Renetti, an optic like the Slate Reflector helps us land every one of our shots.

Now you have the best MW3 Renetti loadout in your back pocket, the only thing left to do is decide what you’ll pair it with. You could go full commando and equip the best MW3 Striker loadout – two SMGs for the price of one means you can pile the pressure on your enemies. Probably best saved for the smaller MW3 maps, though, or you’ll be taken out before you get a chance to fight back.