Call of Duty MW3 maps pulled due to “unfavorable spawns”

Call of Duty MW3 multiplayer has arrived at last, letting us dive into action against other players in the latest installment of the decades-long CoD series. With a slew of maps from the original 2009 MW2 included in the Modern Warfare 3 rotation, it’s a nice opportunity for long-time fans to revisit some favorite locations. However, Sledgehammer Games has already pulled several maps from certain modes, citing issues causing bad spawns in MW3 multiplayer.

With a respectable 16 MW3 maps available to choose from in its standard 6v6 multiplayer, and a further three for the large-scale 32v32 ground war mode, you might not miss the absence of a handful too much. However, a few favorites are gone from Modern Warfare 3 for now, so if you’ve been wondering why you aren’t seeing them in the multiplayer FPS game, at least now you’ll know.

The first of these is desert town Karachi, which is gone from the Cutthroat playlist, a new addition to the list of MW3 game modes that pits three teams of three against one another. “Karachi has been temporarily removed from the Cutthroat playlist while we work to resolve an issue causing a player to spawn alongside enemies,” the official Call of Duty updates account shares via social platform Twitter/X. That’s certainly no good, especially given the already chaotic nature of dealing with two rival teams at once.

Elsewhere, another three classic maps have been taken out of the Hardpoint playlist due to bad MW3 spawns. “Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard have been temporarily removed from Hardpoint playlists while we investigate an issue causing unfavorable spawns.” The team doesn’t specify quite what that entails in this case, but it appears that certain situations are causing all players on both sides to spawn in the same spot at once.

Players have been sharing clips of themselves spawning with their team and moving forwards, only for the enemy team to almost immediately spawn behind them in the same location. It seems that while the hardpoint remains in that location, players keep spawning at the same spot – even when it’s right in the scope of the enemy team. Not even the best MW3 Striker loadout could help you there.

It’s good to see that Sledgehammer is moving quickly to address issues like this, although given how quickly it was spotted it’s surprising that this wasn’t caught prior to launch. If you want to keep up with when they return to action, or if any further maps are removed, the Call of Duty updates account provides just that, or you can go to the Modern Warfare 3 Trello board, which keeps track of actively known issues.

We’ve got everything you need to top the Modern Warfare 3 leaderboards, from the best MW3 guns at launch to the best MW3 loadouts for the current meta.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.