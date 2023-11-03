Where are all the MW3 Precious Cargo weapon locations? Anyone who’s played Call of Duty before, or any shooter for that matter, knows that the right weapon can make all the difference between life or death, between success and failure. That’s never been as true as it is in the MW3 campaign.

As Open Combat missions make their first appearance in the FPS game, you can pick and choose from some of the best Modern Warfare 3 guns and complete these special MW3 missions as you wish. Precious Cargo is just one of those, dropping you into a shipping yard with nothing, and leaving it to you to loot what you can from the map around you. To make it a little easier on you, here’s every Modern Warfare 3 weapon and field equipment location in Precious Cargo.

The above MW3 Precious Cargo locations are for the following weapons and field equipment:

Recon Drone – Field Equipment MTZ-556 – Assault Rifle Silenced WSP Swarm – SMG Heartbeat Censor – Field Equipment Silenced Expedite 12 – Shotgun 556 Icarus – LMG PILA – Launcher Snapshot Pulse – Field Equipment RPK – LMG Pulemyot 762 – LMG Explosive Victus XMR – Sniper Rifle Munitions Box – Field Equipment Silenced Rival 9 – SMG Silenced ISO Hemlock – Assault Rifle Hybrid STB 556 – Assault Rifle Signal 50 – Sniper Rifle Bas B – Battle Rifle GS Magna – Handgun Incendiary Bryson 800 – Shotgun RGL 80 – Grenade Launcher KVD Enforcer – Sniper Rifle

You might not be able to pick up every weapon in one playthrough of the Precious Cargo mission, but now you know where to find your favorites, you can make a beeline straight for them. Once you’ve found any of the above weapons, they automatically appear for you when you go to restart the mission, making it a little easier each time – perfect for trying to complete all the MW3 achievements.

Now you know all the MW3 weapon locations in Precious Cargo, replaying this mission could help you figure out your best MW3 loadout, as these guns all an appearance in multiplayer, too. You might also find them in Modern Warfare 3 zombies, which brings the fan-favorite mode to the Modern Warfare universe for the first time.