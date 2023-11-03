All MW3 achievements and trophies list and how to get them

What are all the Modern Warfare 3 achievements? Achievements might not be the be all and end all, but they are a great way to make sure you’re enjoying everything a game has to offer. Then, for the completionists and 100-percenters, they are the be all and end all, so if you’re struggling to achieve that perfect completion, we’ve unlocked every MW3 achievement below.

With Open-Combat missions making their debut in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, there are more campaign goals in the sequel than there were MW2 achievements since there are more ways to get things done this time around. Striving for these MW3 achievements, then, is a great way to flesh out the slightly shorter MW3 campaign length and a reason to come back and retry those Modern Warfare 3 missions a different way.

Modern Warfare 3 achievements list

Here are all 25 MW3 achievements and how to complete them:

Death Row: Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in Operation 627.

Floater: Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster's Building in Precious Cargo.

Helo Hat Trick: Destroy each objective helicopter in Reactor with a different Armament.

2-fer: Using the EBR-14, kill two enemies with one bullet five times in Payload without sounding the alarm.

Back in the Field: Acquire the Major's keycard in Deep Cover within 90 seconds without being detected.

Shot Blocked: Shoot the gun out of the air in Flashpoint before a terrorist reaches it.

Think She'll Notice?: Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in Oligarch.

Elevator Out of Order: Reach the roof in Highrise under 45 seconds.

Snow Angel: Execute the forest sniper in Frozen Tundra with a takedown.

Hitchhiker: Defuse the bomb on the truck in Gora Dam while it is in motion.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: Use a missile to take out a single enemy in Danger Close.

Never Bury Your Enemies Alive: Complete the campaign.

141 Ready: Complete the campaign on Veteran.

Dialed In: Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission.

Gearhead: Collect all Weapons and Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions.

No Such Thing as Too Many: Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions.

Tag, You're It!: Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat missions.

Bulletproof: Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions.

Sample Platter: Use five different Armaments in Open Combat Missions.

High Wire Act: Kill ten enemies with using a zipline.

I Call Shotgun!: Drive a vehicle with a sentry Gun on the back and have it kill five enemies.

Frequent Flyer: BASE jump and travel more than 150 meters with your parachute

Have you Tried Turning it Off and On?: Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun.

Hey, Catch!: Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it.

Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it. That’s One Way to Do It…: Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike.

All MWZ achievements

Here are all 10 Modern Warfare 3 zombies achievements:

Write off: Get 500 kills using an Insured Weapon.

Perkaholic: Have nine perks active at the same time.

Have nine perks active at the same time. Gravestone: On Urzikstan, kill 100 zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment.

Back from the Dead: Reclaim you gear from a Tombstone.

Reclaim you gear from a Tombstone. Helpful Stranger: Revive a player from a different Squad.

Hired Gun: Complete 20 contracts.

Complete 20 contracts. Seeing Red: Complete five contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment.

Slaughterhouse: Kill 50,000 total enemies in MWZ.

Kill 50,000 total enemies in MWZ. Conqueror: Defeat a Warlord.

The End?: Complete Act III.

That’s the full list of all 25 Modern Warfare 3 achievements in the campaign, as well as the additional ten for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies so far. As zombies and multiplayer modes get more content, we’re sure more will be added, and we’re also digging for any secret achievements. All we find will be added here as soon as the full Modern Warfare 3 release date arrives and beyond. For now, you’ve got plenty of time to try and obtain all the campaign achievements above before those classic MW3 multiplayer maps distract you.

If you didn’t manage to get early access to the campaign, you can use this time to level up the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, as they’ll carry over to the sequel with the MW3 carry forward feature. Otherwise, you could always check out some of the other best FPS games to keep you busy while you wait.