How to unlock the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Grau 5.56 is among the best Warzone guns available, but if you missed its arrival in Season 2 then you may be wondering how to unlock the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 for yourself now that season has passed. Both weapons are still available, but each one now has a specific weapon challenge so you can add it to your personal arsenal. Once you’ve got these you can then check out our pick for the best Grau Warzone setup to start dominating in battle royale.

The Striker 45 may not factor into our rundown of the best SMGs in Warzone. However, there’s no denying that the Grau 5.56 is one of the best assault rfiles in Warzone thanks to its almost complete lack of recoil, decent rate of fire, and minimal damage drop-off when firing over long distances.

In this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 guide we’ll tell you how to unlock them. On that note, here’s how you can unlock these two new CoD weapons.

How to unlock the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 in Modern Warfare

To unlock the Grau.56 and Striker 45 in Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer you need to complete a weapon challenge for each one.

The Grau 5.56 unlock challenge tasks you with eliminating five players with an assault rifle in a minute, 25 times.

This challenge is especially difficult for free-to-play Warzone players, but we advise jumping into the Warzone Rumble mode. Why? Rumble has much higher concentrations of players, respawns are enabled, and there are no armour plates, making it easier to grab five kills in quick succession. Check out our best Warzone M13 build for a great assault rifle to get the job done.

The Striker 45 unlock challenge asks you to kill two players while sliding in 15 different matches.

That’s an almighty grind for the Striker 45, but you should be able to grab the Grau quite easily if you play a few Shipment matches as you don’t have to do this across different matches. Always, always play on hardcore modes as these will make securing the kill so much easier as you’ll basically only need to clip and enemy.