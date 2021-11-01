The best Call of Duty Vanguard 3-Line Rifle loadout

Looking for the best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? With a solid effective damage range and high one-shot kill potential, the 3-Line Rifle is already a powerful option for those wishing for a more long distance gameplay style.

So what are we looking to upgrade with the 3-Line Rifle? The primary focus for all sniper rifles is accuracy, as you don’t want it to wildly sway as you line up a shot from a distance. Recoil control is essential, of course, but the centring speed and idle sway control are critical for lining up shots on distant foes. That said, the stats of the 3-Line Rifle give a bit of wiggle room to reduce the reload and aim down sights times and boost the firing rate a tad.

This 3-Line loadout guide will go over our picks for the best attachments for the sniper rifle. However, if you find that the 3-Line Rifle still isn’t the sniper rifle for you, we also have the best Vanguard Kar98k loadout that complements its one-shot kill potential.

Best Vanguard 3-Line Rifle loadout

The best Vanguard 3-Line Rifle loadout is:

Muzzle : MK.2 Stabilizer

: MK.2 Stabilizer Barrel : Empress 700mm TN02

: Empress 700mm TN02 Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Stock : Zac Custom MZ

: Zac Custom MZ Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Proficiency : Shrouded

: Shrouded Optic : M1913 Variable 4-8X

: M1913 Variable 4-8X Ammo Type: Lengthened

Type: Lengthened Kit: Deep Breath

The best muzzle for the 3-Line Rifle is the MK.2 Stabilizer. This attachment increases the effective damage range on this sniper rifle even further, while also improving the weapon’s horizontal recoil control. The best part is that the only drawbacks aren’t relevant to the 3-Line Rifle at all. We don’t need to worry about our sprint to fire time as this sniper rifle works better while remaining stationary, and the nerf to the weapon’s hip fire accuracy doesn’t affect us one bit.

Our game plan with the 3-Line Rifle is similar to a typical sniper – stay in a secure location and pick off enemies from a great distance. The Empress 700mm TN02 is the perfect barrel for our strategy as it sacrifices mobility for accuracy and damage. The worst aspect of this barrel is the hit to the weapon’s aim down sights time, but the other mobility downsides won’t be felt. In return, we receive drastically upgraded effective damage range, horizontal recoil control, idle sway control, and flinch resistance stats.

For the underbarrel, the Bipod greatly enhances the 3-Line Rifle’s recoil control while crouched, mounted, or prone. We’ve decided not to choose any of the magazines as they don’t match our stationary game plan.

We recommend you choose the Lengthened rounds as they increase the weapon’s bullet velocity significantly, a vital stat for a sniper rifle. Since we’re talking about attachments that are great when used with sniper rifles, the Deep Breath kit increases your hold breath duration, allowing you more time to get the shot on your target from afar. You should also take the Sleight of Hand proficiency to increase your reload speed drastically.

You could go with a fair number of options for the rear grip, but we think the Leather Grip is the best choice as it reduces your aim down sights speed with no apparent downsides. Also, equip the Zac Custom MZ stock. Sure, your movement speed and hip fire accuracy takes a hit, but the buffs outweigh the penalties: better recoil control, faster centring speed, and reduced aim down sights speed are all great to have, even if the attachment looks horrendous.

Finally, for the optics, we like how the M1913 Variable 4-8X gives increased reload speed and ammo capacity with no significant drawbacks outside of the optics glint. It also gives you a choice between different zoom distances on the fly.

Once you’ve equipped these nine attachments, you should have the best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard. But, of course, there’s plenty of other guns in Vanguard, and you can put up to ten different attachments on each, with multiple options per slot. Many attachment choices are somewhat intimidating at first glance, so we have a few other Vanguard gun guides for you to check out. This includes the best Vanguard M1 Garand loadout, the best Vanguard MG42 loadout, the best Vanguard MP40 loadout, and the best Vanguard STG 44 loadout.

You can also check out our guide to the Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies mode and information about the new Warzone map, highlighting everything we know so far.