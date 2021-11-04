Want to know more about Call of Duty Vanguard zombies perks? It seems we don’t have to wait until the next Treyarch-developed game in the long-running series to get a Call of Duty Vanguard zombies mode, ominously named ‘Der Anfang’ or ‘The Beginning’. The mode takes place across four locations: Stalingrad, Merville, Paris, and Shi No Numa. You play as one of several new characters and must survive against Wolfram Von List as he raises the dead to fight you; a dark power gifted to him from Kortifex the Deathless.

Zombies mode has plenty of new ways to help you defend yourself from the increasing threat of Von List’s undead army. Vanguard Zombies covenants give you major buffs to aid you in the fight, and Vanguard Zombies dark aether entities bestow powerful artifacts that you can call upon when you’re in a sticky situation.

There’s also a reworked perk system, and understanding how it works is vital to your survival. Here is how all of the current available perks work, and what you can do to increase their tier levels.

Call of Duty Vanguard zombies perk tiers

To get a Vanguard zombies perk, you need to activate one of the perk fountains you can find by unlocking new areas throughout Stalingrad. All five of the perk fountains can be leveled up using essence, which is obtained by defeating enemies:

Tier 1 : Free

: Free Tier 2 : 2,500 essence

: 2,500 essence Tier 3 : 5,000 essence

: 5,000 essence Tier 4: 7,500 essence

You need to be careful, though, as your perk tier reduces by one tier rank every time you fall in battle. Thankfully, you can’t lose the perk at tier 1, since the perk is free to buy.

While we don’t know how much each tier increases for of the perks just yet, the zombies blog does give the Fiendish Fortitude as an example of the difference between tiers. We will, of course, update all five of the perks to show how much leveling up the tier bolsters the perk, but for now, here are the five perk fountains that are in Call of Duty Vanguard zombies:

Fiendish Fortitude – increases health (25/50/75/100)

– increases health (25/50/75/100) Diabolical Damage – increases critical damage

– increases critical damage Venomous Vigor – boosts your regeneration speed

– boosts your regeneration speed Demonic Frenzy – boosts reload speed

– boosts reload speed Aethereal Haste – boosts movement speed

