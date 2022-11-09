Utilising the best Warzone 2 HCR 56 loadout not only gives you pinpoint accuracy over a long range in the battle royale game, but its high damage output and huge magazine size mean you can dominate your opposition with ease. The attributes of the HCR 56 establishes it as one of the best Warzone 2 guns, and much like the best RAAL MG loadout, places this LMG in the must-pick category.

Here is the best HCR 56 loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Bruen Turaco 686mm Comb: Bruen TS-30

Bruen TS-30 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip

OP-X9 Foregrip Optic: VLK 4.0

The Bruen Turaco 686mm barrel includes an integrated silencer, while also increasing bullet velocity and recoil control. The Bruen Turaco 686mm also enhances the HCR’s damage range, giving you a faster, more consistent TTK. This barrel pushes this LMG beyond the abilities of the assault rifle class and is why the HCR 56 is so effective.

Attaching the Bruen TS-30 comb, Stip-40 Grip, and OP-X9 Foregrip bring the recoil control and idle aiming stability down to near zero. You won’t have any trouble hitting your target from any range, especially with the increased magnification of the VLK 4.0 optic. The HCR 56 utilises a magazine to chamber its rounds, as opposed to a belt-fed system, meaning that your reloads are faster than most of the other LMGs. With a 60-round magazine as the default, you won’t be short of bullets to put down range.

There you have the best Warzone 2 HCR 56 loadout, an ideal addition to your class, especially when paired with something like the best Warzone 2 Lachmann sub loadout. With short, mid, and long range covered, the opposition won’t be able to touch you. If you’re looking to engage enemies from even further away, we have the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout here, which can push that one-shot kill potential to the extreme.