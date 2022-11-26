Another Warzone 2 movement trick shows Call of Duty players won’t stop

The Warzone 2 movement exploits just won’t stop, will they? The FPS game has been out for less than a month and already there’s a new movement trick almost everyday. It’s almost like there’s a race to come up with something, name it, and claim ownership of the exploit before it’s patched by the likes of Raven Software. I don’t have anything outright against movement exploits in multiplayer games like Warzone 2, to be clear, but it already feels like the battle royale’s movement has jumped the shark.

This new movement trick is called the “C hop,” with the C presumably standing for “Car,” as it sees players dolphin diving out of moving cars to get some serious air time, speed, and height.

Looking at it in action, this mostly appears to be about disorienting your opponent and getting some style points from anywhere on the Warzone 2 map, as the brief moment you have the upper hand for, and the position you can get in a firefight, can lead to an easy victory.

So the C hop joins the likes of a Warzone 2 Titanfall movement trick and the “G-Walk,” the latter of which comes from the same group of people, to be yet another movement exploit in Warzone 2. Infinity Ward and Raven Software haven’t directly addressed all these additions to the Call of Duty game, so we don’t know if each will be patched out.

It’s an interesting discussion point though, as none of these movements break the game, they just exploit what’s been built into it. So while it isn’t cheating, it’s playing the game in a way that probably wasn’t directly intended by the developers.

You can see how to pull off the C hop in a video from one of its creators, ClipitConnor, below.

From their video, it’s as simple as getting your vehicle up to a high speed, leaning out of the window, and then exiting the vehicle. As mentioned it looks like this move can give you the upper hand at the start of many firefights in Warzone 2, just be sure to not completely botch it and end up lying on the ground in an open area where you can get shot at from all sides.

Luckily for the rest of us that can’t pull off all these absolutely wild, over-the-top moves there are a few other ways to up your game in the Call of Duty battle royale sequel, as we’ve put together the best Warzone 2 settings to improve your FPS and performance, alongside exactly what you need to do to get a Warzone 2 nuke as well.