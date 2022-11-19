Modern Warfare 2 turns into Titanfall with outrageous new movement

Top-tier players are always finding ways to maximise their effectiveness in FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, as a series of well-timed inputs can often lead to improved movement techniques that help them stand above the rest in an online multiplayer game. Now it looks like a new Call of Duty technique has been found, and it gives us the Titanfall 3 and Advanced Warfare 2 we’ve always wanted inside Infinity Ward’s shooter.

This newly shown off Modern Warfare 2 movement tech – which refers to a technique players can use to push a game’s movement mechanic to its limits – is about as dumb as it is flashy and effective, and I’m one hundred percent here for it. The Call of Duty movement combines a dolphin dive with jumping (although it can be somewhat difficult to tell in the footage shared) to give you seriously impressive air time. Combined with the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, this looks like one of the funniest ways to get easy kills in multiplayer.

If you dolphin dive onto a ledge on any of the Modern Warfare 2 maps and combine it with a jump, you’ll go seriously far, seriously fast. It’s almost like using a bounce pad in a platformer, as you get propelled far and fast. Eat your heart out Mario’s triple jump.

If you want to see this new Modern Warfare 2 dolphin dive movement tech glitch, xronhs98 shared a video showing it off in first person from the players perspective and from others in the match, which you can find on Reddit.

As you can imagine, this movement tech being discovered at the start of Modern Warfare 2 season 1 could lead to some pretty wild matches. Many players in the comments point to how absurd of a movement tech it is, with one joking “can unemployed people go find jobs or something,” and another adding “lol they gonna nerf this in 5 hours.”

This is where we get to the truly devastating part of this story as, yes, this movement tech is really more of a glitch, and yes again Infinity Ward will likely be looking to patch it when it comes up on their radar, if it hasn’t already. It should also be noted that isn’t ‘bunnyhopping’, which has been largely nerfed. Bunnyhopping is where you use your momentum into a jump when moving fast, to keep moving at an increased speed.

