Call of Duty Warzone DMZ’s new Building 21 has been locked down

Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty Warzone DMZ arrived with a new playable area mysteriously titled Building 21. Once you’ve found the required keycards outside in Al Mazrah, you and some friends can choose to spawn inside Building 21. Or you could, until today. Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward says Building 21 has been shut down – but it’ll be back in the multiplayer game in the next week or so.

“Building 21 has entered lockdown after significant infiltration,” Infinity Ward writes in a tweet. “Access cards are disabled, but will be operational within the week. Prepare accordingly.”

While the developer doesn’t officially share the reasons for the lockdown, it likely has to do with trouble players have been reporting with the new mode. It’s an unpredictable, dangerous building interior that’s packed with loot, but the spawn points can be lethally close together and the NPC enemies are out for blood. Your team can get wiped out before you even realise what’s going on, even if you bring top-tier gear.

That all sounds like a reasonable challenge on paper, but in practice, Building 21 has been more chaotic than most players expected. Infinity Ward hasn’t yet shared what it plans on changing or fixing, but whatever it is, Building 21 is set to be back online within a week.

Our guide to the best Warzone 2 guns for Season 1 reloaded will help you make sure you’re geared up and ready for when it returns.