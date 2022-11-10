Warzone 2 season 1 release date, guns, operators, and more

If you’re looking for information on Warzone 2 season 1, we’ve got your back. The sequel to one of the world’s most popular battle royale game is right around the corner, and with it comes the first of many seasons of new cosmetics, in-game events, and weapons.

Each season of Warzone 2 will likely come with a theme, with some of the original Warzone seasons going as far as changing the map itself. Some of the most notable changes from the original Warzone were the addition of Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard for the 80’s Action Hero update, and the spooky overhaul of the entire map for the Haunting of Verdansk.

Warzone 2 season 1 release date

The Warzone 2 season 1 release date is November 16. This is the same day as the Warzone 2 release date itself. With the release comes the DMZ game mode, a new battle pass, several new store bundles, and four new weapons.

Warzone 2 season 1 new weapons

Here are the new Warzone 2 guns that will be released with Warzone 2 season 1:

Victus XMR sniper rifle, unlocked via Battle Pass.

sniper rifle, unlocked via Battle Pass. BAS-P SMG , unlocked via Battle Pass.

, unlocked via Battle Pass. Chimera assault rifle, unlocked via weapon challenge.

assault rifle, unlocked via weapon challenge. M13B assault rifle, unlocked via weapon challenge.

Warzone 2 season 1 new operators

Here are the new operators that will be released with Warzone 2 season 1:

Zeus , unlocked with purchase of battle pass.

, unlocked with purchase of battle pass. Klaus , unlocked with store purchase.

, unlocked with store purchase. Gaz, unlocked with store purchase.

With the World Cup kicking off soon, Warzone 2 will be releasing a series of operators based on real-life football players, all purchasable from the store.

Here are the operators being released with the Modern Warfare FC update:

Neymar Jr. , coming on November 21.

, coming on November 21. Paul Pogba , coming on November 25.

, coming on November 25. Lionel Messi, coming on November 29.

Warzone 2 third-person mode

With the release of season 1, Warzone 2 will be creating a third-person playlist that changes from week to week, welcoming in those players who enjoy marveling at their operator, and peeking around corners.

It’s unclear whether these third-person playlists will be specific to the battle royale portion of Warzone 2, or if modes like DMZ will also be getting in on the action.

That’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 season 1. If the release of the new battle royale wasn’t enough, this season kicks off what should be an action-packed year of new content. If you’re looking at those new weapons and wondering how they fit into your current setup, we have the best Warzone 2 loadouts to take away some of those headaches.