Wondering how to buy a loadout drop in Warzone 2? If you’ve wandered up to a new Warzone 2 shop (read: Buy Station) in a match to try and purchase your custom loadout, you’ll have left disappointed.

That’s because you cannot buy a loadout drop in Warzone 2, you can only buy a primary weapon. So while the best Warzone 2 loadout is possible to obtain, you must do so through other means. Approaching a Buy Station will only give you the option to buy one of the best Warzone 2 guns, which doesn’t come with perks or secondary weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to get loadout drops in the battle royale game.

How to get a loadout drop in Warzone 2

As we’ve said, getting a loadout drop isn’t quite as simple as buying it from a shop, and you’ll now need to fend off enemy players to get your hands on one. In a mechanic familiar to players of other FPS games like Fortnite, loadout drops sporadically fall from the sky across the map – all players will be alerted and will need to fight each other off to obtain its contents. These existed in the first Warzone, but played second fiddle to simply buying a loadout drop.

Loadout drops can fall any time between the second and sixth storm circle collapses, and can appear anywhere on the map but they will be marked to everyone. If you’re successful in fending off unwanted attention, you will be able to access your own full loadout, including lethals, tacticals, and your chosen perk package.

You can also obtain your loadout by clearing out a Warzone 2 stronghold. These dangerous areas are marked on your map with a castle icon, and are filled with strong AI defenders. Clear the area, and you’ll be rewarded with a loadout crate from which you can also obtain your full custom loadout. If you want to mix and match your loadouts, you can collect more than one from multiple crates or drops, and choose which items you take from any of your predetermined loadout builds.

We’d recommend following our guide to the best Warzone 2 perk packages so you know what to kit your loadouts out with when you do eventually get your hands on one. Make sure you also pick the top weapons – our suggestion would be the best Warzone 2 assault rifle partnered with the best Warzone 2 sniper rifle.