Call of Duty Warzone 2 patch fixes annoying proximity chat bug

A new Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 patch is out now, covering both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. It includes fixes for a laundry list of minor issues, but it finally addresses a visual issue that’s been plaguing the FPS game’s players for the past month: the proximity chat bug that causes speaker names to stay on screen and overlap with each other, rendering them unreadable.

This visual bug has been an issue for at least the past month, showing up on the Call of Duty Warzone Trello page toward the end of December. A player’s name would appear in the chat box when they started speaking in proximity chat, but their name would persist on screen, even as other players spoke. The result was multiple player names layered over each other, rendering all of them illegible.

Now that’s been fixed, along with several other annoying bugs Warzone players have noted. Infinity Ward has also addressed an issue with longshot challenges not working properly when opponents were using the Last Stand perk – which should be welcome news to all the camo hunters out there.

In DMZ, Infinity Ward has addressed a duplication exploit and fixed a number of other bugs, and across the board there should be fewer crashes in the game client. The studio also says it’s made some navigation improvements to the battle pass map and added a feature to highlight any unspent tokens.

The full patch notes are available on the official Call of Duty site.

