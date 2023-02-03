Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date, map, and POI

The Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date is just around the corner, so get ready. The Resurgence gamemode in Warzone has always been a popular choice among the player base; its fast-paced low-stakes gameplay made it perfect for squads looking to have fun, rather than spend 20 minutes looting before getting demolished by a team of pros.
Resurgence is a gamemode in the battle royale game that generally takes place on a smaller, bespoke map, and allows players to respawn back into the game just so long as they have at least one team member alive. It encourages a more aggressive playstyle in the free PC game, with your job only being complete once you see the team wipe notification. Here is the Warzone 2 Resurgence release date, and everything else we know about the new map, Ashika Island.
Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date
Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island will be released on February 15. The Ashika Island map will be released alongside Warzone 2 season 2 and a new battle pass.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island map
Ashika Island is the newest map for Warzone 2. Small in comparison to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island has been designed for the more intense Resurgence gamemode – even with the smaller player count of Resurgence, you’ll never be too far away from your next fight in Warzone 2 season 2.
According to the Call of Duty blog, Ashika Island was initially planned to be used as a tourist destination but is now used as a hub for the Ultranationalist Konni Group. They use the island to transport chemical weapons created in Al Mazrah.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island points of interest
The Warzone 2 Ashika Island points of interest are:
- Oganikku Farms
- Town Center
- Beach Club
- Tsuki Castle
- Port Ashika
- Residential
- Shipwreck
Perhaps the most notable landmark on Ashika Island is Tsuki Castle, an imposing structure that also happens to house a submarine base in its basement. Complete with a moat and adjacent to a SAM site, Tsuki Castle could be a key structure to hold if your squad can manage it.
Now you know the Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date, it’s time to get your squad together, decide which of the best Warzone 2 loadouts you’ll be calling in, and start collecting wins. The Resurgence game mode is a lot more fast-paced than traditional BR, so we suggest keeping the best Warzone 2 SMG by your side at all times, along with a medium range weapon like the best Warzone 2 RPK so you have every scenario covered.