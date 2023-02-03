Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date, map, and POI

The Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date is just around the corner, so get ready. The Resurgence gamemode in Warzone has always been a popular choice among the player base; its fast-paced low-stakes gameplay made it perfect for squads looking to have fun, rather than spend 20 minutes looting before getting demolished by a team of pros.

Resurgence is a gamemode in the battle royale game that generally takes place on a smaller, bespoke map, and allows players to respawn back into the game just so long as they have at least one team member alive. It encourages a more aggressive playstyle in the free PC game, with your job only being complete once you see the team wipe notification. Here is the Warzone 2 Resurgence release date, and everything else we know about the new map, Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date

Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island will be released on February 15. The Ashika Island map will be released alongside Warzone 2 season 2 and a new battle pass.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island map

Ashika Island is the newest map for Warzone 2. Small in comparison to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island has been designed for the more intense Resurgence gamemode – even with the smaller player count of Resurgence, you’ll never be too far away from your next fight in Warzone 2 season 2.

According to the Call of Duty blog, Ashika Island was initially planned to be used as a tourist destination but is now used as a hub for the Ultranationalist Konni Group. They use the island to transport chemical weapons created in Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island points of interest

The Warzone 2 Ashika Island points of interest are:

Oganikku Farms

Town Center

Beach Club

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Residential

Shipwreck

Perhaps the most notable landmark on Ashika Island is Tsuki Castle, an imposing structure that also happens to house a submarine base in its basement. Complete with a moat and adjacent to a SAM site, Tsuki Castle could be a key structure to hold if your squad can manage it.

Now you know the Warzone 2 Resurgence Ashika Island release date, it’s time to get your squad together, decide which of the best Warzone 2 loadouts you’ll be calling in, and start collecting wins. The Resurgence game mode is a lot more fast-paced than traditional BR, so we suggest keeping the best Warzone 2 SMG by your side at all times, along with a medium range weapon like the best Warzone 2 RPK so you have every scenario covered.