Follow the attachments of our best Warzone 2 RPK loadout to ensure you’re dominating mid-range fights in Call of Duty’s battle royale mode. This setup builds on the RPK’s inherent strengths – relatively good mobility and high damage – by making it more effective over long distances and improving the recoil and stability. It’s still slower to pull up your cheek than an SMG or AR, but you’ll be able to take fights over much greater distances.

Naturally, even the best Warzone 2 guns fall short in some areas, so make sure to grab one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs if you want to round out the perfect Warzone 2 loadout. We’ve added a couple of perk and equipment suggestions, too, plus a few alternative attachments in case you want to spec the RPK for mobility.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 RPK loadout:

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The KAS-10 584MM Barrel, 40 Round Mag, and True-Tac Grip are all about improving mobility and handling, which should make you a lot more agile. The FTAC Ripper 56 helps keep your weapon stable and accurate despite so many weight-cutting attachments. Finally, the Kastovia DX90 smooths recoil and improves bullet velocity, making long-range shots easier to land.

You’ll note this build doesn’t do much to extend the damage range of the RPK, but realistically the biggest challenge will be landing all of your shots, so we believe that better recoil and bullet velocity make all the difference. We’ve also steered clear of optics for this build as they make the RPK slightly too bulky for the mid-range where it dominates.

If you really do prefer an optic then it will cost you another attachment. We suggest swapping out the FTAC Ripper 56 for the Cronen Mini Red Dot to make finding and tracking targets a bit easier. As this swap opens up slightly longer-range fights, we also suggest switching the Kastovia DX90 out for the Polarfire-S, which improves damage range and bullet velocity a good deal.

You might want to consider pairing this with a shotgun like our best Warzone 2 Bryson 890 loadout or best Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout – the RPK can manage up close, but you won’t want it for clearing out rooms.

As ever, we’re recommending the Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge for equipment, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost for your perks.

And that’s all you need to know if you want to equip our best Warzone 2 RPK loadout. We’ll revisit this alongside the Warzone 2 release date to make sure it’s fully field-tested. For more like this, we’ve got a roundup of the best Warzone 2 LMGs, plus a build for the 556 Icarus in Warzone 2. Also, if you’re a free-to-play player, it looks like you’ll be able to get a lot of grinding done in the new DMZ mode, so check out our guide to go in fully prepared.